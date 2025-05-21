Television actor Sayak Chakraborty Becomes the Face of Texllo Mobile — A New Step Toward Digital Inclusion.
In an exciting new chapter of his career, renowned Bengali television actor Sayak Chakraborty has officially joined hands with Texllo Technology as its Brand Ambassador. Known for his powerful performances on television and his vibrant presence on social media, Sayak will now represent a brand that’s not only making mobile phones but offering a range of affordable tech products for everyone.
Texllo Technology is a rising Indian brand that manufactures keypad mobile phones, speakers, headphones, and other electronic gadgets—with a core focus on simplicity, affordability, and inclusivity. Its goal is to bridge the digital gap for elderly users, rural communities, and anyone seeking easy-to-use, budget-friendly technology.
“This collaboration is really special for me,” Sayak shared. “Texllo is more than just a mobile phone brand—it’s a complete tech brand. From basic phones for our parents and grandparents to speakers and other gadgets, Texllo is creating products that are simple, effective, and affordable. My own mother finds smartphones complicated, but she’s comfortable using a keypad phone. Texllo is for people like her.”
Texllo’s keypad phones, priced at ₹600–₹700, are specifically designed for users who want straightforward functionality—calling, texting, and even a few classic games—without the complexity of modern smartphones.
Sayak recently shot the campaign for the brand, and the promotional materials will soon be visible on hoardings and posters throughout Kolkata and nearby rural areas. This marks a meaningful personal achievement for him.
“Seeing myself on a hoarding in Kolkata has always been a dream. And now, it’s finally happening,” he said with a smile.
Apart from his television career, Sayak is also an active digital creator, vlogging on Facebook and YouTube, and engaging in regular brand collaborations on Instagram. His strong connection with audiences across generations and regions makes him an ideal fit for Texllo’s mission.
As Sayak steps into this new role, he brings with him not just fame, but a deep understanding of the people Texllo wants to serve. With his support, the brand hopes to reach every corner of India, making communication truly universal and affordable.
With this partnership, Texllo Technology continues its commitment to providing reliable, user-friendly, and accessible technology for everyone—ensuring no one is left behind in the digital age.
