Gurjeet Singh: The Man Behind Bengal Ink, Divine Edge Properties, and a Business Empire Built on Grit.

From the bustling streets of Kolkata to the boardrooms of successful enterprises, Gurjeet Singh has carved a name for himself as a fearless entrepreneur and investor with a passion for innovation and growth.

Raised in a middle-class family in Kolkata, Gurjeet’s journey began with values of discipline, perseverance, and education. A product of convent schooling and a Business and Finance from MREC-Kolkata, he stepped into the corporate world in 2012 with Vishnu Solutions. There, he mastered the ropes of sales and customer relations before moving to BPO sectors, where his strategic thinking and people skills were further honed.