Gurjeet Singh: The Man Behind Bengal Ink, Divine Edge Properties, and a Business Empire Built on Grit.
From the bustling streets of Kolkata to the boardrooms of successful enterprises, Gurjeet Singh has carved a name for himself as a fearless entrepreneur and investor with a passion for innovation and growth.
Raised in a middle-class family in Kolkata, Gurjeet’s journey began with values of discipline, perseverance, and education. A product of convent schooling and a Business and Finance from MREC-Kolkata, he stepped into the corporate world in 2012 with Vishnu Solutions. There, he mastered the ropes of sales and customer relations before moving to BPO sectors, where his strategic thinking and people skills were further honed.
The entrepreneurial spark ignited in 2020 with the launch of Panesar Motels, a hospitality brand that quickly became known for top-tier guest service and high occupancy rates. Recognizing opportunities in technology, he followed up in 2021 with GS Enterprises, a company providing state-of-the-art CCTV and surveillance systems—earning trust across commercial and residential sectors.
By 2023, Gurjeet expanded into the automotive industry with BS Marketing in Kolkata. These ventures have become go-to destinations for bike and car tyres, known for their quality, variety, and customer-first approach.
In 2024, Gurjeet took a bold leap into the creative world with the launch of Bengal Ink Tattoo Studio. Merging business acumen with artistic flair, Bengal Ink has quickly become a cultural and stylistic landmark, celebrated for its skilled artists and unique aesthetic. It stands as a testament to Gurjeet’s belief that passion and profitability can coexist.
Complementing his operational ventures, Gurjeet ventured into real estate with Divine Edge Properties, focusing on strategic investments across Kolkata and west bengal. His sharp eye for opportunity has turned Divine Edge into a respected name in property circles, with a growing portfolio in the residential sector.
Beyond his own businesses, Gurjeet Singh is also a committed investor, always on the lookout for visionary entrepreneurs and disruptive startups. He offers not just capital, but mentorship, strategic guidance, and a genuine belief in building ventures that make an impact.
“Success isn’t just about profits—it’s about empowering others to create something meaningful,” says Gurjeet.
Aspiring entrepreneurs and business owners with big ideas and bold ambitions are encouraged to reach out. With a proven track record and a passion for progress, Gurjeet Singh continues to inspire the next generation of changemakers—one venture at a time.
Disclaimer: This content is part of a marketing initiative. No TNIE Group journalists were involved in the creation of this content.