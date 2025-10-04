Top misconceptions about buying health insurance that cost you money

In today's time, health insurance is not just a formality but has become the biggest need of life. Amidst rising hospital expenses, expensive treatment and changing lifestyle, choosing the right medical insurance is extremely important for the protection of the family. Therefore, it is essential to buy medical insurance on time to avoid financial stress in emergencies.

Unfortunately, many people fall prey to some common misconceptions while buying health insurance, due to which they do not get the expected benefits at the time of actual need and the financial pressure increases.

So, which are these major misconceptions that can put you in unnecessary expenses?

1. Only the mediclaim policy given by the company is sufficient

Often, people assume that if their employer has provided a mediclaim policy, then there is no need to buy separate health insurance. This is the biggest mistake. The company's policy is limited to the job, and the coverage ends automatically after changing jobs or retirement.

In this situation, sudden medical expenses can put the entire burden on the family. Therefore, it is always a wise decision to have personal medical insurance.

2. Young and healthy people do not need insurance

Many people postpone buying medical insurance, thinking that they are healthy now and there is less chance of going to the hospital in the near future. But the truth is that accidents and diseases can happen anytime.

The premium also becomes expensive as you age. If you buy health insurance at an early age, you get easy access to low premiums, a long coverage period and many beneficial add-on features.

3. Only people living in big cities need high coverage

Another myth is that a simple mediclaim policy is enough for people living in small towns or rural areas. The reality is that now the cost of private hospitals and advanced treatment has increased a lot, even in small towns.

If you do not have the best health insurance, you may have to face huge expenses in case of any serious illness. Therefore, the coverage amount should be chosen not only on the basis of location but also keeping in mind the possible medical needs.

4. All diseases are covered immediately

Many people believe that as soon as they buy health insurance, the treatment of every disease will be covered immediately. But most policies have a waiting period, especially for critical illnesses and maternity expenses. If you ignore this, you may face disappointment at the time of claim.

Therefore, it is mandatory to read the terms carefully before buying the policy.