How to Safeguard Your Coverage When Porting Your Health Insurance

You may be unhappy with your existing health insurance policy for many reasons, such as poor service, inadequate coverage, or unfulfilled expectations. The good news? Health insurance portability allows you to shift to a new insurer or plan without sacrificing accrued benefits. However, while this may sound straightforward, it is not an easy task. You need to ensure that your health coverage remains intact during the switch.

Understand the Basics of Portability

Health insurance portability is a facility provided by the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) that allows policyholders to switch their existing policies to another insurer without losing benefits, such as waiting periods or no-claim bonus.

Benefits you can transfer:

● Waiting periods: Time served under the previous policy gets carried over.

● No-claim bonus (NCB): Retained as per the new insurer's terms.

● Coverage continuity: You don’t need to restart your policy timeline.

However, the new insurer has the right to evaluate your application and may impose new terms and conditions, especially if there’s a change in the sum insured or coverage structure.

Review Your Existing Policy

Start by understanding what you currently have:

● Go through your current sum insured, sub-limits, inclusions, exclusions, and co-payment terms.

● Note any accumulated NCB and how much waiting period you’ve already served.

● Evaluate how the policy has worked for you – what’s good and what needs improvement.

This gives you a solid benchmark for evaluating new health insurance online options.

Compare Policies Before Porting

Not all policies are the same, even if the premium appears attractive. Make sure to assess:

● Room rent limits

● Pre- and post-hospitalisation cover

● Daycare procedures

● Network hospital list

● Co-payment clauses

● Maternity and newborn benefits

For example, some health insurance plans for family might have wider coverage and better value. Matching these aspects will help you avoid unpleasant surprises later.

Check Eligibility and Timelines

Insurance portability is not available at all times. You must:

● Initiate the porting process at least 45 days before your policy’s renewal date.

● Be in the renewal window, mid-policy switching is not allowed.

● Ensure you’ve held the existing policy for at least one year.

Failure to meet these basic conditions can result in a rejection or delay.

Check the New Insurer’s Underwriting Policies

Even though IRDAI mandates the retention of waiting periods and continuity, the new insurer is allowed to:

● Conduct a fresh underwriting evaluation.

● Ask for medical tests (especially for older adults or those with pre-existing conditions).

● Impose new terms, loading charges, or even deny the application.

Before porting, request pre-underwriting quotes, a medical check-up schedule, and a copy of the draft terms for review.