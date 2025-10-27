How to Safeguard Your Coverage When Porting Your Health Insurance
You may be unhappy with your existing health insurance policy for many reasons, such as poor service, inadequate coverage, or unfulfilled expectations. The good news? Health insurance portability allows you to shift to a new insurer or plan without sacrificing accrued benefits. However, while this may sound straightforward, it is not an easy task. You need to ensure that your health coverage remains intact during the switch.
Understand the Basics of Portability
Health insurance portability is a facility provided by the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) that allows policyholders to switch their existing policies to another insurer without losing benefits, such as waiting periods or no-claim bonus.
Benefits you can transfer:
● Waiting periods: Time served under the previous policy gets carried over.
● No-claim bonus (NCB): Retained as per the new insurer's terms.
● Coverage continuity: You don’t need to restart your policy timeline.
However, the new insurer has the right to evaluate your application and may impose new terms and conditions, especially if there’s a change in the sum insured or coverage structure.
Review Your Existing Policy
Start by understanding what you currently have:
● Go through your current sum insured, sub-limits, inclusions, exclusions, and co-payment terms.
● Note any accumulated NCB and how much waiting period you’ve already served.
● Evaluate how the policy has worked for you – what’s good and what needs improvement.
This gives you a solid benchmark for evaluating new health insurance online options.
Compare Policies Before Porting
Not all policies are the same, even if the premium appears attractive. Make sure to assess:
● Room rent limits
● Pre- and post-hospitalisation cover
● Daycare procedures
● Network hospital list
● Co-payment clauses
● Maternity and newborn benefits
For example, some health insurance plans for family might have wider coverage and better value. Matching these aspects will help you avoid unpleasant surprises later.
Check Eligibility and Timelines
Insurance portability is not available at all times. You must:
● Initiate the porting process at least 45 days before your policy’s renewal date.
● Be in the renewal window, mid-policy switching is not allowed.
● Ensure you’ve held the existing policy for at least one year.
Failure to meet these basic conditions can result in a rejection or delay.
Check the New Insurer’s Underwriting Policies
Even though IRDAI mandates the retention of waiting periods and continuity, the new insurer is allowed to:
● Conduct a fresh underwriting evaluation.
● Ask for medical tests (especially for older adults or those with pre-existing conditions).
● Impose new terms, loading charges, or even deny the application.
Before porting, request pre-underwriting quotes, a medical check-up schedule, and a copy of the draft terms for review.
Avoid Downgrading Coverage During Porting
While it might seem tempting to opt for a cheaper policy or reduce the sum insured, this can backfire:
● You might lose access to key features.
● Downgrades could nullify some portability benefits.
● Some riders and additional covers may no longer be valid.
Try to maintain or even enhance your coverage instead of cutting back, even if the premiums increase slightly.
Keep All Documents Ready
Typically required documents are:
● Existing policy and renewal notice
● Medical history documents and check-up reports
● Portability form and proposal form of the new insurer
● ID and address proof
Submitting accurate and complete documents speeds up the underwriting process and reduces the risk of rejection.
Communicate Clearly With Both Insurers
You must remain in touch with both your current insurer and the new one:
● Get confirmation from the old insurer that they’ve received the porting request.
● Follow up with the new insurer to track underwriting and approval.
● Ask for a timeline so that coverage continues seamlessly.
You can also raise service requests if there’s a delay in getting documents transferred.
Use a Trusted Platform to Buy Health Insurance Online
A reliable platform for comparing and purchasing health insurance can make the porting process more efficient. Look for features like:
● Easy policy comparison tools
● Customer reviews and ratings
● Guidance during documentation and underwriting
● Secure payment options
Make sure to choose an IRDAI-approved platform to avoid fraud.
Conclusion
Porting your health insurance gives you flexibility and better control over your coverage. But to truly benefit from it, you must approach the process with diligence and clarity. From checking eligibility and documents to understanding policy differences and following up with insurers, each step is important to ensure continuity. With these tips, you can secure your benefits and move to a better plan without disruption.
