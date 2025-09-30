Can strong adhesive for tiles really prevent peeling near the kitchen sink?

Sneha’s mother is an amazing cook. She loves filming cooking videos for YouTube and shares recipes with a smile. However, she’s been upset lately. Viewers started pointing out that the tiles near her kitchen sink were peeling, and it hurt her. That small imperfection was overshadowing her cooking. Sneha wanted to support her. She decided to find a reliable tile adhesive solution that could seal the tiles as firmly as one would seal criticism. She started researching adhesive tiles that are water resistant, strong, and durable.

Why Do Tiles Peel Near the Kitchen Sink?

Kitchen sink areas are constantly exposed to moisture. Without proper adhesion, tiles can loosen, grout can disintegrate, and edges can start peeling. This is especially common when low quality tile cement or basic mortar is used. Poor water resistance, weak bonding strength, or lack of flexibility can cause tiles to peel over time. Even small gaps between tiles or weak joints can allow water to seep in, weakening the adhesive underneath.

Over time, this leads to hollow sounds, visible cracks, and eventually, tiles detaching from the surface. The ideal fix is a quality adhesive waterproof option that both bonds strongly and resists moisture ingress. Using the right product ensures that your kitchen tiling remains durable and secure even in high-exposure zones like the sink area.

How to Fix a Loose Kitchen Tile?

Sneha knew she wanted a lasting solution than a quick fix. Replacing the tiles without solving the root cause would only bring the problem back. She wanted a permanent solution. A high-quality tile adhesive that would stay strong even in wet, high-use areas like the kitchen. That’s when she came across Birla White TileStix Intero Grip+. Unlike regular tile adhesives, TileStix Intero Grip+ is a ready-to-use, white cement-based adhesive for tiles. It is specially designed for wall and floor applications in wet zones. Here’s what Sneha found impressive:

· The product only needs water to be mixed on site. There’s no need for additional primer or complicated surface treatment.

· It offers high bond strength due to its white cement advantage. TileStix Intero Grip+ is also sag resistant. This makes it perfect for vertical wall tiles like those around a kitchen sink.

· It bonds strongly to various cement-based surfaces such as plaster, brick, or concrete.

· Most importantly, Birla White Tile Adhesive is water resistant. It is ideal for kitchen or bathroom areas where water exposure is frequent.