Health Insurance Coverage Compared: Which Company Offers Better Benefits?

Key Parameters to Compare Health Insurance Plans

When you try to compare health insurance plans online, there are a few key parameters commonly used to evaluate plans. Here are the most important ones:

1. Claim Settlement Ratio (CSR): It represents the percentage of claims settled by the insurance provider. Higher CSR generally indicates better reliability.

2. Network Hospitals: The more the network, the higher the accessibility to cashless services. It's an important parameter when searching for the best health insurance plan for a family.

3. Room Rent Limit: Policies with no room rent limits provide more flexibility and help avoid proportionate deductions during claims.

4. Waiting Period for Pre-Existing Diseases (PED): Lower waiting periods are preferred, especially when searching for the best health insurance plan for parents or elderly people.

5. Restoration Benefits: It allows the insurance provider to restore the sum insured once it's exhausted.

6. Co-payment Clauses: Lower or no co-pay means lower out-of-pocket expenses, though such plans may have higher premiums.

7. Other Benefits: Many health insurance plans also cover AYUSH treatments, mental health care, maternity cover, and advanced procedures such as robotic surgery.

Comparing Leading Health Insurance Providers

HDFC ERGO

HDFC ERGO offers various health insurance plans, including individual and family floater plans, as well as top-up plans, to meet the diverse requirements of policyholders. HDFC ERGO is renowned for its large network of cashless hospitals (16,000+), flexible plans, lifelong renewability, and no-claim bonus. Additionally, HDFC ERGO offers add-on and comprehensive coverage benefits depending on the plan.

ACKO Insurance

ACKO Insurance is a digital-first insurer built to simplify the way people buy and use insurance. The company offers a range of health insurance policies, including individual and family plans, that can be purchased and managed completely online. It has 11,500+ network hospitals across India, ensuring easy access to quality treatment. The plans may include benefits such as no room rent limits and zero co-pays on select plans, and affordable premiums due to no middlemen.