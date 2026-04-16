Senior citizen fixed Deposit: A Complete Investment Guide
A senior citizen fixed deposit can be a practical way to keep your retirement savings stable while earning predictable returns. If you want regular income, capital protection, and a clear tenure, this investment fits well into your financial plan. Before investing, compare rates and payout options, and use a fixed deposit interest calculator to estimate returns with clarity.
What is a senior citizen fixed deposit
A senior citizen fixed deposit is designed for investors aged 60 years and above. It works like a standard FD but offers higher interest rates than those for customers below 60.
You invest a fixed amount for a chosen tenure and earn interest based on your payout option. Your rate is locked in at booking, ensuring predictable returns. This makes it suitable when your priority is stability rather than market-linked fluctuations.
Why it fits retirement goals
After 60, priorities shift to steady income, low risk, and liquidity. A senior citizen fixed deposit supports all three.
● Non-cumulative payouts (monthly, quarterly, half-yearly, yearly) provide regular income
● Cumulative FDs help grow savings till maturity
This flexibility makes FDs a core part of a low-risk retirement strategy.
Key features to consider
Tenure and rate structure
Your tenure impacts both returns and liquidity.
● Short tenure → better access to funds
● Longer tenure → potentially higher returns
Always check:
● Whether the rate is cumulative or non-cumulative
● Tenure slab and deposit range
● Senior citizen benefit
Cumulative vs non-cumulative
● Cumulative FD: Interest compounds and is paid at maturity
● Non-cumulative FD: Interest is paid monthly, quarterly, half-yearly, or yearly
Many retirees split investments across both to balance income and growth.
Safety, liquidity and nomination
Choose based on issuer credibility, not just interest rates.
Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit has the highest safety ratings of [ICRA]AAA(Stable) and CRISIL AAA/STABLE, indicating strong repayment capacity.
Also check premature withdrawal rules and ensure nomination details are updated.
Bajaj Finance FD rates for senior citizens
For deposits from Rs. 15,000 to Rs. 3 crore:
Senior citizens can earn up to 7.30% p.a., while customers below 60 can earn up to 6.95% p.a.
TDS on senior citizen FD
Interest earned on FDs is taxable under “Income from Other Sources.”
● TDS is deducted at 10% if interest exceeds Rs. 50,000 in a financial year (for senior citizens)
● If PAN is not provided, TDS may be deducted at 20%
● You can submit Form 15H if your total income is below the taxable limit
TDS is deducted at the time of interest credit or payout.
How to build a better FD plan after 60
Avoid investing your entire corpus in a single FD.
Instead:
● Allocate for income, emergencies, and medium-term needs
● Use an FD ladder across different tenures
This improves liquidity and reduces reinvestment risk.
Why Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit can be a strong option
Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit offers:
● Up to 7.30% p.a. for senior citizens
● Flexible tenure (12–60 months)
● Multiple payout options: cumulative, monthly, quarterly, half-yearly, yearly
● Investment range from Rs. 15,000 to Rs. 3 crore
● Highest safety ratings: [ICRA]AAA(Stable) and CRISIL AAA/STABLE
This combination makes it suitable for retirees seeking predictable income with low risk.
Conclusion
A senior citizen fixed deposit offers stability, predictable returns, and flexibility in payouts. The right choice depends on your income needs, tenure, and financial goals.
With competitive rates, multiple payout options, and strong safety ratings, Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit can be a reliable part of a well-planned retirement strategy
Disclaimer: This content is part of a marketing initiative.