Senior citizen fixed Deposit: A Complete Investment Guide

What is a senior citizen fixed deposit

A senior citizen fixed deposit is designed for investors aged 60 years and above. It works like a standard FD but offers higher interest rates than those for customers below 60.

You invest a fixed amount for a chosen tenure and earn interest based on your payout option. Your rate is locked in at booking, ensuring predictable returns. This makes it suitable when your priority is stability rather than market-linked fluctuations.

Why it fits retirement goals

After 60, priorities shift to steady income, low risk, and liquidity. A senior citizen fixed deposit supports all three.

● Non-cumulative payouts (monthly, quarterly, half-yearly, yearly) provide regular income

● Cumulative FDs help grow savings till maturity

This flexibility makes FDs a core part of a low-risk retirement strategy.

Key features to consider

Tenure and rate structure

Your tenure impacts both returns and liquidity.

● Short tenure → better access to funds

● Longer tenure → potentially higher returns

Always check:

● Whether the rate is cumulative or non-cumulative

● Tenure slab and deposit range

● Senior citizen benefit

Cumulative vs non-cumulative

● Cumulative FD: Interest compounds and is paid at maturity

● Non-cumulative FD: Interest is paid monthly, quarterly, half-yearly, or yearly

Many retirees split investments across both to balance income and growth.

Safety, liquidity and nomination

Choose based on issuer credibility, not just interest rates.

Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit has the highest safety ratings of [ICRA]AAA(Stable) and CRISIL AAA/STABLE, indicating strong repayment capacity.

Also check premature withdrawal rules and ensure nomination details are updated.

Bajaj Finance FD rates for senior citizens

For deposits from Rs. 15,000 to Rs. 3 crore: