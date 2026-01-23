Home loan repayment calculator: Plan prepayments and reduce total interest

Turn numbers into a prepayment plan

Here’s a practical way to use the home loan repayment calculator to build a prepayment strategy that doesn’t strain your budget:

● Fix a “core” EMI you can live with. Start with a tenure that keeps your monthly outgo comfortable (account for insurance, school fees, maintenance, and a 3–6-month emergency buffer).

● Add a quarterly prepayment line. Test a fixed extra payment—say Rs. 25,000 every quarter. The home loan repayment calculator will show how many EMIs you save and how much interest you avoid.

● Target rate drops and windfalls. If your rate is floating, model a 0.25%–0.50% fall or rise. The calculator will show whether to prepay more now or hold cash.

● Pick the right instruction for your lender. Ask the lender to reduce tenure (not EMI) after each part-prepayment; that maximises interest saved. Run both options in the home loan repayment calculator so you can see the difference in black and white.

A simple, numbers-first example

Assume a Rs. 40 lakh loan at a 7.90% p.a. interest rate for 20 years. The home loan repayment calculator will show an EMI of roughly the mid-thirty-thousands and a sizeable interest outgo over two decades. Now add a Rs. 50,000 prepayment every six months. You’ll see two things immediately:

The total interest collapses, and Your loan ends years earlier

Push those prepayments forward into the first five years, and the benefit becomes even more dramatic, because you’re attacking the principal while the interest share is still high.

Stress-test before you commit

Life and interest rates move. Use the home loan repayment calculator to run “what-ifs” before you lock anything in:

● Rate shock: Add 0.50% to your rate and check if your EMI still fits.

● Tenure tweak: Compare 15 vs. 20 vs. 25 years—the EMI drop is tempting, but total interest rises steeply with every extension.

● Balance transfer timing: If a new lender quotes 30–40 bps lower, include their processing fees, valuation/legal costs, and any insurance in the comparison. The home loan repayment calculator helps you find your break-even month.

Don’t ignore taxes - Model them separately

Home loans interact with your tax regime, and that changes your “true” cost. Use a home loan tax benefit calculator alongside the repayment tool to estimate after-tax cash flows:

● Section 24(b): Up to Rs. 2 lakh deduction on interest for a self-occupied home under the old regime.

● Section 80C: Up to Rs. 1.5 lakh for principal repayment (subject to conditions).

● Let-out property: Interest treatment differs; model expected rent and interest set-off rules.

Because the old and new tax regimes treat deductions differently, a home loan tax benefit calculator helps you test both scenarios quickly. If you expect to switch regimes next year, run both years side by side. If you and your spouse are co-borrowers/co-owners, check how splitting interest and principal across two returns changes the result—again, the home loan tax benefit calculator makes it visual and fast.

Re-run it whenever your salary structure, HRA, or rent changes so you don’t miss out on deductions. When you plan a big part-prepayment, see how the lower year-end interest figure affects your Section 24(b) claim in the home loan tax benefit calculator—sometimes it’s worth timing a prepayment for April instead of March.

Step-by-step: Using calculators to cut total interest