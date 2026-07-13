Where to Find the Latest Tile Designs for Your Dream Home
You've got the floor plan. You've picked the paint. But when it comes to tiles, suddenly there are a thousand decisions to make and nowhere near enough good options in one place. Sound familiar?
Tiles are one of the most underrated decisions in home design. They're permanent, they set the tone of every room, and they're the first thing guests notice (even if they don't know it). Whether you're building from scratch or renovating a bathroom that's long overdue for a glow-up, finding the right tile is equal parts exciting and overwhelming.
So where do you actually go to find beautiful, on-trend tile designs without spending weekends hopping between showrooms? Here's a practical guide, and one destination that genuinely changes the game.
Start With the Space, Not the Style
Before you fall in love with a Moroccan floor tile or a dreamy terrazzo, figure out your space's needs first. A bathroom floor needs anti-skid properties. A kitchen backsplash needs to handle splatter and steam. Parking areas demand extra thickness and durability. Living rooms can afford to be a little more expressive.
Once you know what a space needs, you can focus on what it deserves, and that's where the fun begins.
What's Trending in 2026-27
Tile design has had quite a moment. A few styles dominating Indian homes right now:
● Large-format vitrified tiles: The 800x1600mm and even 800x3000mm slabs are everywhere, giving rooms a seamless, luxurious feel with fewer grout lines.
● Tropical Tiles: The bold leafy patterns bringing the outdoors in, especially popular for accent walls and feature panels.
● Terrazzo Tiles: The speckled classic is back and better than ever, now available in sophisticated colourways that feel contemporary rather than dated.
● Fluted and 3D Wall Tiles: The textured surfaces that add depth and drama to TV units, foyers, and feature walls without needing a single piece of artwork.
● Athangudi and Moroccan Tiles: These tiles are inspired from handcrafted, colourful, and full of personality. Perfect for pooja rooms, balconies, or anyone who wants their home to feel like a story.
One Platform That Has It All: MyTyles
If you've been hunting across multiple stores, catalogues, and websites with little luck, MyTyles is genuinely worth your attention.
Based in Bengaluru with pan-India shipping, MyTyles has built a reputation as one of India's most comprehensive tile destinations, and it's earned that reputation honestly. Their Google rating of 4.8+ from over 16,700 verified customer reviews isn't marketing spin; it's the result of a brand that treats tile buying as an experience, not a transaction.
What Makes Them Stand Out?
Range that covers every corner of your home
From bathroom wall tiles (Moroccan, subway, glass highlighters, hexagon, metallic, terrazzo) to living room floor tiles (marble design, granite design, carpet tiles, full body vitrified, wooden) — they've thought about every room, every surface, every mood. There are dedicated sections for the kitchen, bedroom, balcony, pooja room, TV unit, foyer, parking, elevation, and even the bar area.
Imported and homegrown brands
Italian tiles, Spanish tiles, Chinese collections, and the best of Indian manufacturing, all under one roof, at competitive rates. You get global design sensibility without paying global prices.
A visual search tool that's genuinely clever
Saw a tile you love on Instagram or in a magazine? Upload the image on MyTyles and their technology will find matching designs from their collection. It's the kind of feature that saves hours.
An Inspiration Gallery built from real homes
Thousands of room photos taken directly from customers' completed projects, so you're not looking at staged showroom setups, but actual homes. Curated by space and theme, it's where design decisions start to feel real.
Accessories included
Tile grouts, adhesives, spacers, epoxy grouts, stone care products: MyTyles stocks everything needed for installation and maintenance too, so you're not running to three different shops mid-project.
How to Shop Smarter for Tiles
A few tips before you dive in:
● Don't buy just one or two sample tiles. Ask for a larger sample or view the tile in the room's actual lighting before committing.
● Think about grout colour as part of the design, not an afterthought. A contrasting grout on a geometric tile creates a very different look from a matching grout.
● Mix textures within a room, a matt floor with a glossy wall creates natural visual balance.
● And most importantly: shop from a place that lets you see real-world applications, not just product photos.
The Bottom Line
Your dream home deserves tiles that are chosen with intention, not just whatever was available at the nearest store. The right tile can make a small bathroom feel spa-like, a living room feel editorial, or a kitchen feel like the warm heart of the home it's meant to be.
MyTyles offers the range, the expertise, the inspiration, and the convenience to make that happen, whether you visit their experience centre or browse their full collection online at mytyles.com. If you're in the middle of a home project, it's easily the most worthwhile tab you'll open today.
Disclaimer: This content is part of a marketing initiative.