LG washing machine buying guide in 2026: Which model suits your family size and budget?
For most Indian families of 3 to 4 members, an 8 kg LG fully automatic washing machine offers the right balance of capacity and convenience, while larger families may need a 12 kg front-load model and budget-conscious households can opt for a semi-automatic machine. LG washing machines also come with features such as AI Direct Drive technology, TurboWash, Steam cleaning, Smart Inverter technology, and Wi-Fi connectivity for easier and more efficient laundry care. The best choice ultimately depends on four factors: capacity, machine type, wash features, and the space available in your home. This guide explains each of them before exploring the top models and prices.
During the Bajaj Finance Summer Sale, you can purchase your preferred LG washing machine at a highly competitive price, thanks to limited-time offers and discounts at Bajaj Finance partner stores. Browse models on Bajaj Mall, compare capacity, wash programmes, and features, and visit any of the 1.5 lakh+ partner stores across 4,000+ cities. With an Easy EMI Loan of up to Rs. 5 lakh and repayment tenures ranging from 3 to 60 months, you can split the cost into manageable monthly instalments. Select models also come with a zero down payment offer, reducing your payment burden.
How to choose the right LG washing machine in India in 2026?
Before shortlisting a model, these four decisions narrow the range significantly and save time comparing features that do not apply to your household.
What capacity does your household need?
Capacity should match family size and laundry frequency. Under sizing means multiple cycles daily — oversizing means the drum never runs at full load, reducing cleaning efficiency.
Semi-automatic vs fully automatic: which suits your household?
The choice between the two machine types comes down to water availability, effort, and budget. Here is how they compare.
What features matter in daily use?
Not all washing machine features justify the price premium. These three do:
Direct Drive or Smart Inverter motor: Reduces vibration and noise significantly — relevant for apartments where the machine sits near bedrooms — and typically lasts longer than a belt-driven motor.
BEE star rating: A 5-star model consumes measurably less electricity than a 3-star model of the same capacity across a year of regular cycles.
Steam cycle: Reduces germs and allergens without additional detergent — worth the premium for households with young children or allergy-prone members.
Top-selling LG washing machines to buy in India in June 2026
From a compact 7 kg semi-automatic to a large 12 kg fully automatic front-loader, here are some of the best-selling LG washing machines:
Disclaimer: EMIs and prices may vary by partner store, offer period, location, and variant. Please check the latest information at the partner store before purchase.
How to buy an LG washing machine from Bajaj Finance partner stores?
Bajaj Finance makes it straightforward to bring home the right LG washing machine. Follow these steps to get started:
Browse and compare online: Explore LG washing machine models on Bajaj Mall and compare capacity, machine type, BEE rating, and wash features before visiting a store.
Visit partner stores: Check shortlisted models at Bajaj Finance partner stores and get expert guidance from in-store representatives.
Opt for Easy EMI Loan: Finance up to Rs. 5 lakh with tenures of 3 to 60 months. Zero down payment available on select models.
Check eligibility online: Verify your pre-approved limit using your mobile number and OTP on the Bajaj Finance website.
Use the Insta EMI Network Card: Existing cardholders can convert purchases into EMIs instantly through a paperless process.
Whether you are looking for the best LG semi-automatic washing machine under Rs. 25,000 in India, comparing LG front-load vs top-load washing machines for a family of four, or searching for the best LG fully automatic washing machine with Direct Drive in India in 2026, Bajaj Finance make it simple and affordable.
Disclaimer: This content is part of a marketing initiative.