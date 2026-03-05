Climate change and the power of everyday hygiene
At 4 pm, the school bell rings.
Shoes drag across corridors. Water bottles clink. A group of children rush past, palms grazing walls, fingers hooking onto stair railings polished by a hundred hands before them.
One child stops at the gate, spots a rain puddle left behind by an unseasonal shower, and jumps straight in. Both feet. No hesitation. Laughter follows.
Children have always explored the world this way. Through touch. Through closeness. Through joy. That instinct hasn’t changed.
What has changed is the environment they are growing up in.
Across India, many parents are noticing a quiet pattern. Their children aren’t necessarily falling gravely ill, but they are falling sick more often. A cough that lingers longer than expected. A fever that returns after a week. An infection that takes time to completely leave.
Individually, these are routine childhood illnesses. Collectively, they feel different.
This subtle shift was discussed in the first episode of Doc’s Pod by Savlon Swasth India Mission. In the episode, journalist Faye D’Souza speaks with Dr. Bhaskar Shenoy, Consultant Pediatrician at Manipal Hospital, Bengaluru, about how climate variability is quietly influencing everyday child health.
A Changing Climate, A Busier Immune System
Imagine a child’s immune system as a student in training. It takes years, often seven to eight to fully mature. During that time, it is constantly learning: identifying threats, building memory, responding, recovering.
Now imagine that classroom becoming noisier.
Heat arrives earlier in the year. Humidity lingers. Unseasonal rain leaves damp classrooms and waterlogged streets. Air quality shifts without warning. Microbes survive longer in warm, moist conditions. Shared spaces become more active environments for transmission.
Children today aren’t necessarily weaker. It’s that their immune systems are busier. They are being triggered more often - sometimes before they’ve fully recovered from the last encounter.
The result? Recurrent mild infections. Longer recovery windows.
Resilience Is Built Between Illnesses
Tomorrow afternoon, another child will jump into another puddle. Another classroom will echo with laughter. Another set of hands will grip another railing.
Childhood curiosity will remain unchanged.
But as climate patterns shift, supporting children’s developing immunity becomes a shared responsibility.
Resilience is not built only when a child is sick. It is built in the ordinary days in between, in washed hands before meals, in cleaned cuts after play, in consistent habits that quietly reduce risk.
In a changing world, it may be these small, repeated actions that protect not just today’s health - but the immunity of tomorrow. By following a simple acronym – S.H.A.K.E. – sanitizing surfaces often, handwashing for 20 seconds, avoiding self-medication, keeping wounds clean with an antiseptic liquid and eating fresh & healthy food, one can keep their family protected.
Savlon Swasth India Mission believes in hygiene as the cornerstone of prevention. In a climate-stressed world, these everyday actions are not just about cleanliness. They give children’s immune systems the space they need to grow stronger, rather than constantly fighting the next infection.
Since 2016, ITC's Savlon Swasth India Mission has touched the lives of over 14 million children with its innovative outreach and is one of the largest hand hygiene education programmes run globally. This ongoing initiative has effectively instilled hand hygiene practices among primary school students, demonstrating tangible results leading to habit change.
As per the Kantar impact report in March 2024 commissioned to assess impact for the Savlon Swasth India Mission in select centres, it was observed that there is an increase in overall handwashing occasions by children who have attended the programme. Mothers also perceived their child’s health to have gotten better post the campaign which points to the initiative’s role in increasing awareness about handwashing. The study also reports on higher compliance to handwashing occasions by children who had been a part of the program. The school initiative has also generated conversations where children are discussing about the initiative and mothers are discussing about the improvements in their child’s handwashing habits and the program benefits.
With a focus on innovation in design and communication, the mission has introduced various initiatives such as Savlon Healthy Hands Chalk Sticks, Savlon ID Guard, and the recent Hand Ambassador and Handwashing Legend campaigns, all aimed at fostering education and promoting good hygiene habits.
Savlon Swasth India is a mission towards ensuring the good health of all our children and thus enhancing their performance to shape the future of a billion dreams. Healthier kids, stronger India!
Disclaimer: This article provides educational insights from the Savlon Swasth India Mission podcast and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always consult a pediatrician for health concerns or before changing your child’s healthcare regimen.
Disclaimer: This content is part of a marketing initiative.