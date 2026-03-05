Climate change and the power of everyday hygiene

Children have always explored the world this way. Through touch. Through closeness. Through joy. That instinct hasn’t changed.

What has changed is the environment they are growing up in.

Across India, many parents are noticing a quiet pattern. Their children aren’t necessarily falling gravely ill, but they are falling sick more often. A cough that lingers longer than expected. A fever that returns after a week. An infection that takes time to completely leave.

Individually, these are routine childhood illnesses. Collectively, they feel different.

This subtle shift was discussed in the first episode of Doc’s Pod by Savlon Swasth India Mission. In the episode, journalist Faye D’Souza speaks with Dr. Bhaskar Shenoy, Consultant Pediatrician at Manipal Hospital, Bengaluru, about how climate variability is quietly influencing everyday child health.