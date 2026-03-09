A Parent’s guide to protect children’s immunity
Earlier, the body remembered seasons.
Winters carried coughs.
Monsoons brought fevers.
Certain pathogens appeared at certain times.
There was rhythm.
There was repetition.
There was rest in between.
Now that rhythm is fading.
Colds surface in peak summer. Fevers linger beyond the monsoon. Recovery feels less predictable. As seasonal patterns blur and exposure becomes constant, parents can no longer rely on the calendar to anticipate when their children might fall sick.
In this changing landscape, preventive habits are no longer optional; they are essential.
This shift was explored in a recent episode of Savlon Swasth India Mission’s The Doc’s Pod, where the conversation centred on how families can protect children amid fluctuating climate patterns and rising environmental stressors.
Immunity today isn’t necessarily weaker; it is often overworked. Constant exposure through schools, playgrounds, buses and indoor spaces, combined with irregular weather and air quality changes, keeps the immune system on alert for longer periods.
For children, whose immune systems are still maturing, this makes consistency at home even more important.
How unpredictability increases immune stress
Today’s children navigate dense social environments daily. Exposure is unavoidable and necessary for healthy immune development. However, excessive and unpredictable exposure increases immune strain.
Without seasonal breaks, the immune system has fewer opportunities to reset. Preventive routines, such as hygiene practices and maintaining clean home environments, create small but meaningful buffers against this ongoing stress.
Prevention is not about isolation. It is about balance.
Building preventive habits as everyday anchors
Hygiene must shift from being reactive to becoming a daily ritual of care.
Simple, sustainable preventive measures: the S.H.A.K.E. guide -
Sanitising Surfaces often – Regular disinfection of frequently touched surfaces like table tops, couches etc. can help in getting rid of infection causing germs
Handwashing regularly for 20 seconds - Make regular hand hygiene non-negotiable - handwashing before meals, after washroom, after outdoor play and upon returning home.
Avoid Self-medication: Consult a doctor before consuming medicines and complete the course of medicines prescribed.
Keep wound clean: Clean minor cuts and scrapes promptly with antiseptic liquid.
Eating fresh and healthy food: Body’s strength gets built on what it nourish it with – it is important to eat nutritious food daily
These small actions reduce avoidable exposure and give children’s immune systems the breathing room they need to mature naturally. When seasons no longer follow predictable patterns, families can create stability through routine. In an unpredictable world, consistent preventive habits are one of the strongest ways to protect children’s health.
Savlon Swasth India Mission believes in hygiene as the cornerstone of prevention. In a climate-stressed world, these everyday actions are not just about cleanliness. They give children’s immune systems the space they need to grow stronger, rather than constantly fighting the next infection.
Since 2016, ITC's Savlon Swasth India Mission has touched the lives of over 14 million children with its innovative outreach and is one of the largest hand hygiene education programmes run globally. This ongoing initiative has effectively instilled hand hygiene practices among primary school students, demonstrating tangible results leading to habit change.
As per the Kantar impact report in March 2024 commissioned to assess impact for the Savlon Swasth India Mission in select centres, it was observed that there is an increase in overall handwashing occasions by children who have attended the programme. Mothers also perceived their child’s health to have gotten better post the campaign which points to the initiative’s role in increasing awareness about handwashing. The study also reports on higher compliance to handwashing occasions by children who had been a part of the program. The school initiative has also generated conversations where children are discussing about the initiative and mothers are discussing about the improvements in their child’s handwashing habits and the program benefits.
With a focus on innovation in design and communication, the mission has introduced various initiatives such as Savlon Healthy Hands Chalk Sticks, Savlon ID Guard, and the recent Hand Ambassador and Handwashing Legend campaigns, all aimed at fostering education and promoting good hygiene habits.
Savlon Swasth India is a mission towards ensuring the good health of all our children and thus enhancing their performance to shape the future of a billion dreams. Healthier kids, stronger India!
Disclaimer: This content is part of a marketing initiative.