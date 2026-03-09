A Parent’s guide to protect children’s immunity

Immunity today isn’t necessarily weaker; it is often overworked. Constant exposure through schools, playgrounds, buses and indoor spaces, combined with irregular weather and air quality changes, keeps the immune system on alert for longer periods.

For children, whose immune systems are still maturing, this makes consistency at home even more important.

How unpredictability increases immune stress

Today’s children navigate dense social environments daily. Exposure is unavoidable and necessary for healthy immune development. However, excessive and unpredictable exposure increases immune strain.

Without seasonal breaks, the immune system has fewer opportunities to reset. Preventive routines, such as hygiene practices and maintaining clean home environments, create small but meaningful buffers against this ongoing stress.

Prevention is not about isolation. It is about balance.

Building preventive habits as everyday anchors

Hygiene must shift from being reactive to becoming a daily ritual of care.

Simple, sustainable preventive measures: the S.H.A.K.E. guide -

Sanitising Surfaces often – Regular disinfection of frequently touched surfaces like table tops, couches etc. can help in getting rid of infection causing germs

Handwashing regularly for 20 seconds - Make regular hand hygiene non-negotiable - handwashing before meals, after washroom, after outdoor play and upon returning home.

Avoid Self-medication: Consult a doctor before consuming medicines and complete the course of medicines prescribed.

Keep wound clean: Clean minor cuts and scrapes promptly with antiseptic liquid.

Eating fresh and healthy food: Body’s strength gets built on what it nourish it with – it is important to eat nutritious food daily