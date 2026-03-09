Dear Parent, I’m Your Child’s Immune System, and I’m Overworked in This Changing Climate
You may have noticed something has changed.
Fevers that return within weeks. Coughs that linger longer than they used to. Stomach infections that disrupt school routines without warning.
We can effortlessly now say that illnesses no longer follow a calendar.
In a recent episode of Savlon Swasth India Mission’s Doc’s Pod with Dr. Bhaskar Shenoy, Consultant Pediatrician at Manipal Hospital, Bengaluru the conversation was about changing climatic conditions and its impact on childhood illnesses.
Immune system was built for predictability.
It functions best when seasons follow a pattern. When it can prepare, it can recover.
But India’s climate is no longer predictable. Hotter summers, extended monsoons, sudden floods, and polluted winters are changing the system’s workload. Prolonged humidity creates favourable conditions for bacteria, viruses, and fungi, increasing chances of gastrointestinal, skin, and respiratory infections.
Climate stress does not just increase exposure to infections. It also affects how the immunity responds.
Children’s immune systems are still under construction. It can take years for it to mature fully. But when environmental stressors show up almost daily with heat, pollution, unsafe water, and disrupted sleep, immune system does not get time to reset.
That is why prevention has become central to supporting immunity in today’s world.
Simple preventive measures that can help in protection– the S.H.A.K.E. guide.
Sanitising frequently touched surfaces with surface disinfectant sprays especially high-touch areas like door handles, switches, study tables and couches.
Handwashing regularly for 20 seconds, especially after washroom and before meals, remains one of the most powerful defences against infection.
Avoiding self-medication and using antibiotics only when prescribed by a doctor.
Keeping minor cuts and wounds clean and cared for, promptly cleaning wounds with an antiseptic liquid can help prevent infections.
Eating fresh, properly stored, nutritious food.
These are not just hygiene routines. These simple habits allow immunity to adapt, strengthen, and do what it was designed to do.
Savlon Swasth India Mission believes in hygiene as the cornerstone of prevention. In a climate-stressed world, these everyday actions are not just about cleanliness. They give children’s immune systems the space they need to grow stronger, rather than constantly fighting the next infection.
Since 2016, ITC's Savlon Swasth India Mission has touched the lives of over 14 million children with its innovative outreach and is one of the largest hand hygiene education programmes run globally. This ongoing initiative has effectively instilled hand hygiene practices among primary school students, demonstrating tangible results leading to habit change.
As per the Kantar impact report in March 2024 commissioned to assess impact for the Savlon Swasth India Mission in select centres, it was observed that there is an increase in overall handwashing occasions by children who have attended the programme. Mothers also perceived their child’s health to have gotten better post the campaign which points to the initiative’s role in increasing awareness about handwashing. The study also reports on higher compliance to handwashing occasions by children who had been a part of the program. The school initiative has also generated conversations where children are discussing about the initiative and mothers are discussing about the improvements in their child’s handwashing habits and the program benefits.
With a focus on innovation in design and communication, the mission has introduced various initiatives such as Savlon Healthy Hands Chalk Sticks, Savlon ID Guard, and the recent Hand Ambassador and Handwashing Legend campaigns, all aimed at fostering education and promoting good hygiene habits.
Savlon Swasth India is a mission towards ensuring the good health of all our children and thus enhancing their performance to shape the future of a billion dreams. Healthier kids, stronger India!
Disclaimer: This content is part of a marketing initiative.