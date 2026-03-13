Unit-Linked Insurance Plans (ULIP) Lock-In Period & Liquidity Rules
If you have ever tried to stop a long-term investment midway, you already know the real problem is not returns. It is access. Many people buy a unit-linked insurance plan thinking it works like a mutual fund with insurance. This misunderstanding often becomes clear only when they need access to funds and then encounter stricter withdrawals terms. That is not a flaw. It is the design. ULIPs are structured in a way that encourages long-term participation for effective compounding, while also ensuring you do not treat a life insurance-linked product like a short-term parking spot for cash. Once you understand the lock-in and liquidity rules properly, your decisions become cleaner, and you stop expecting a ULIP to behave like a savings account.
What is ULIP and why liquidity works differently here
Before you judge the rules, you need the basics. What is ULIP in practical terms? A unit-linked insurance plan is a product that combines life insurance with market-linked investing. Your premium is split into charges, life cover cost, and investment into funds you choose, such as equity, debt, or balanced funds.
Since it is insurance plus investment, the regulator enforces a minimum holding period so the product remains long-term by nature. This is why ULIPs have strict withdrawal rules early on. If you want something fully liquid, a ULIP might not be the most suitable tool.
The ULIP lock-in period you must plan around
Every unit-linked insurance plan comes with a mandatory lock-in period of 5 years. That means you cannot freely withdraw your money during the first five policy years, even if your fund value goes up.
Here is what the lock-in actually implies for you.
· You should not buy a ULIP using emergency money.
· You should not buy a ULIP if you expect job uncertainty and might need liquidity soon.
· You should treat the first 5 years as a commitment period, not a trial run.
If you discontinue premiums during the lock-in, you still do not get your money immediately. It moves into a discontinued policy fund, and you typically receive it only after the lock-in ends, subject to rules and applicable charges. The takeaway is simple. The 5-year lock-in is not just a “no withdrawal” rule. It also controls what happens if you stop paying.
What happens if you stop paying during the lock-in
This is where many people get confused. If you stop paying premiums before completing the 5-year lock-in, the insurer does not simply cancel and refund the fund value like a typical investment product.
Usually, your policy enters a “discontinued” status. Your accumulated fund value is moved to a discontinued policy fund, which is usually low-risk in nature. You will get the proceeds after the lock-in period ends. In some cases, you may have the option to revive the policy within a defined window by paying due premiums, depending on the plan’s terms.
This structure is meant to prevent short-term entry and exit and also protect long-term policyholders from the impact of volatile discontinuations.
Liquidity after lock-in
Once you complete 5 policy years, liquidity improves. Many ULIPs allow partial withdrawals after the lock-in, however, withdrawals are subject to the defined limits and conditions.
Typical liquidity rules you should expect include:
· Partial withdrawals are allowed only after 5 years.
· A minimum fund value must remain invested.
· A maximum number of withdrawals per year may apply.
· Some ULIPs restrict withdrawals in the first few years even after lock-in for certain variants.
· Withdrawals may be free up to a limit, after which a small charge may apply.
The important point is that “allowed” does not mean “smart.” If you keep withdrawing frequently, you break compounding and weaken the whole point of the product.
Partial withdrawals
Partial withdrawals after the lock-in can help you if you have planned a milestone expense, such as paying part of a tuition fee or handling a planned home renovation. In that case, a unit-linked insurance plan can act like a long-term investment with structured access.
It backfires when withdrawals become routine. If you withdraw because you did not maintain an emergency fund, you are forcing your long-term corpus to cover short-term shocks, which is exactly what ULIPs are designed to discourage.
If you want liquidity for unpredictable events, build a separate emergency fund. Let the ULIP do its job in the background.
Using a unit-linked insurance plan calculator
A unit-linked insurance plan calculator is useful, but only if you use it with realistic expectations. Many calculators show projections based on assumed rates of return. Those returns are not guaranteed because ULIPs are market-linked.
When you use a unit-linked insurance plan calculator, you should focus on:
· How your corpus might look at 10, 15, and 20 years.
· Whether your premium fits comfortably in your monthly budget.
· How fund allocation changes affect the outcome.
· The impact of stopping premiums early.
Do not use a calculator to prove a ULIP beats everything else. Use it to check whether the plan works for your time horizon, risk appetite, and cashflow discipline.
Conclusion
Liquidity is not just a feature. It is the cost of freedom. A unit-linked insurance plan deliberately limits your access for 5 years because its job is to build long-term wealth with an insurance layer, not to act like a short-term fund. Once you accept that, the lock-in stops feeling like a restriction and more as a structural feature designed to support long-term investing.
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