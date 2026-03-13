Unit-Linked Insurance Plans (ULIP) Lock-In Period & Liquidity Rules

The ULIP lock-in period you must plan around

Every unit-linked insurance plan comes with a mandatory lock-in period of 5 years. That means you cannot freely withdraw your money during the first five policy years, even if your fund value goes up.

Here is what the lock-in actually implies for you.

· You should not buy a ULIP using emergency money.

· You should not buy a ULIP if you expect job uncertainty and might need liquidity soon.

· You should treat the first 5 years as a commitment period, not a trial run.

If you discontinue premiums during the lock-in, you still do not get your money immediately. It moves into a discontinued policy fund, and you typically receive it only after the lock-in ends, subject to rules and applicable charges. The takeaway is simple. The 5-year lock-in is not just a “no withdrawal” rule. It also controls what happens if you stop paying.

What happens if you stop paying during the lock-in

This is where many people get confused. If you stop paying premiums before completing the 5-year lock-in, the insurer does not simply cancel and refund the fund value like a typical investment product.

Usually, your policy enters a “discontinued” status. Your accumulated fund value is moved to a discontinued policy fund, which is usually low-risk in nature. You will get the proceeds after the lock-in period ends. In some cases, you may have the option to revive the policy within a defined window by paying due premiums, depending on the plan’s terms.

This structure is meant to prevent short-term entry and exit and also protect long-term policyholders from the impact of volatile discontinuations.