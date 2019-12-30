The annual yearly planner used to come in a black or tan leather-bound cover, punctuated with gold foil lettering, usually as a complimentary gift from agencies in the service industry. Over the years, the cover has become vibrant with bright hues and cute illustrations. Even the inside pages that record the date, day, basic health information and a concise telephone directory, has transformed into goals/agenda setting, habit tracker, health goals, monthly expense tracker, and weekly and monthly overview. With so many of these available in the market, it's quite the task to find the one best suited for you. To help you out here, we've reviewed six planners that are also available online:



Our First Impression:

It was impressive how none of these planners came with plastic: Alicia Souza’s Planner and Let’s Goal 2020 arrived in cardboard boxes, and The Ink Bucket’s 2020 Planner came in a cloth bag.



1. The Ink Bucket - 2020 Planner

Designed by Vidhi Khandelwal, this thick, hardbound planner exudes a subtle welcoming vibe. Inside, the off-white pages with text in various shades of grey, dispels a neat look. It begins with a space to set monthly agendas followed by annual goals, plans and a vision board. Each month starts with an inspiring illustration and a dedicated space to set your intentions and agendas for the coming month and each week with space for affirmation and gratitude so that you can count your blessings before the Monday arrives. There's a good amount of space for you to list down your daily plans with a checkbox to tick them off as and when they are done. Most interesting is the dedicated space on most pages to list down your ideas. There are sections to reflect on the days gone by and track goals, achievements, challenges, expenses, habits and moods at the end of every week and month.

What’s good: The overall subtle and not in-your-face vibe

What could be better: It might become difficult to pen down dreams every week.

Price: Rs 1,799

Available at: theinkbucket.in, Amazon.in

Details: 16x20 cm, 387 pages, hardbound

2. Raw Sauce Co – #GoalDigger 2020 Planner





Designed by Rushabh Mody, the planner, as the name suggests, is all about goals but doesn’t over-do it. It begins with 20 Goals for 2020, a vision board and a section to track monthly expenses for all the 12 months. Every month begins with a pun followed by goals for the month, a to-do list, a monthly planner, habit tracker and space for writing down reminders. This is followed by a few pages where you can simply jot down your daily plans, with six lines for this purpose. The last few pages are reserved for list of holidays in 2020, TV shows and movies to watch and books to read before the year ends and some space for quick notes and doodling your heart away. Seems very doable for beginners.



What’s good: Its simplistic approach

What could be better: The quality of the planner.

Price: Rs 799

Available at: Instagram (@RawSauce.co), Amazon and PropShop24

Details: 14.8x21cm, 100 pages, Hardbound



3. Carousel

Ample space for daily plans. In the end, there are stickers with text like highlight, blessings, important and emoticons like coffee, flower and plants. In case you are not sure about starting with an annual planner, you can start with their pocket planner which focuses on one day at a time and divides it into morning, afternoon and evening. I tried and I realised that my day is bigger than it appears.

What’s good: Simple, concise and not too thick or heavy.

What could be better: More space for daily plans.

Price: Rs 1,100

Available at: carousel.co.in

Details: 14.8x21 cm, 100 pages, hardbound

4. Gliterally Gold – Bridin’ Wedding Planner, Beaut. Mua Planner, 11:11 Twenty Twenty Planner





Preethi Singaravelu and Kamatchi Mohan have designed these three planners. The Bridin’ Wedding Planner is for to-be brides and has a romantic tone to it. The planner has dedicated sections for budgets, vendors’ contacts, things to do/remember/buy/pack, appointments to make, wedding timelines, bridesmaids duties, guest lists and wedding vows. One entire page is dedicated to emergency bridal kit, listing all possible items you might need on your big day. The second planner is dedicated to make-up artists, with bold colourful illustrations and focuses on appointments, ideas and steps needed to achieve it, late-night thoughts and plenty of space to make notes. The third planner is a generic, with sections like days to remember, water tracker, weekly plans, goals and to-do list, habit tracker, top 10 wishlists, travel bucket list, late-night thoughts and notes to self.



What’s good: We loved the bridal planner and is a perfect gift for to-be brides.

What could be better: The yearly planner lacks a proper structure and things might get lost there.

Price: Rs 799 onwards

Available at: Instagram (@gliterallygoldstudio)

Details: 6x8 inches and 7x9 inches, 25-75 pages, hardbound



5. Alicia Souza: 2020 Big Ultimate Planner





Designed by illustrator Alicia Souza, this planner comes in a box with a thank you note, a pocket monthly planner and the main planner. The yearly planner is colourful and has five-pages of stickers and a jacket in the end for you to store important documents. In the beginning, it asks you to write a letter to yourself talking about your goals or hopes or resolutions or all, which is meant to be cut-out from the page, sealed and kept safely for you to read at the end of the year or years later. There's a dedicated space to list your monthly bills and track it over the coming months, a section to list 20 things (and thinks) to do this year, goals for the year with a tracker. Each month begins with an illustration, followed by a page to list down birthdays, monthly goals, important events and to-do lists before you move on to habit and period trackers, monthly meal plans, shopping lists, a monthly calendar and a dedicated section to list down weekly plans. Towards the end are some adorable tear-away tags, a page to list books you read and movies you loved, space for the highlights of the year and some blank, rules and bullet pages to use however you desire. Want more? Monthly tabs and a loop for your pen.

What’s good: It is detailed and perfect for those who love colours and planners

What could be better: It is very thick and heavy

Price: 1,799

Available at: aliciasouza.com

Details: 23x19cm, spiral bound

6. Let’s Goal 2020



Full of details, this planner looks at year in a glance and has sections for listing best 20 moments in 2020, 10 goals for 2010, movies and shows to watch, social stats, subscriptions. There's also space for affirmations, art therapy, notes to self. What’s interesting is that it also focuses on clean eating and has dedicated space for you to work on your eating habits. Ironically, the next section is a new food and drink joints in the city, the dishes you wish to try, your cravings, etc. At the beginning of the month, there are sections for goals, to-do lists, ideas, events, habits and period tracers. There's a clean space to list down daily plans, challenges and how can you work upon them, expense tracker, savings, things you need to buy and weight tracker, exercise, water intake and diet. Also, meal planning and your obsessions.



What’s good: It gives importance to goals beyond work and emphasises on eating thoughtfully.

What could be better: It is too extensive for anyone to follow.

Price: Rs 2,560 (discounted price: Rs 1,536)

Available at: https://letsgoal2020.in/

Details: 18.5x23.5cm