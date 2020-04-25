(L-R) Crisp White, Elegant Red and Robust Red from the Lucaris' Desire Collection. While Elegant Red and Robust Red are for Burgundy, Crisp White is for Chardonnay.

If you love wine, you must have it in wine glasses and if you are unsure which glass is meant for which wine, we have a quick tutorial by Lucaris, a lead-free crystalware company. According to them, there are four basic types of wine glasses.



1.Bordeaux Glass: It is the typical wine glass that you must have seen often. It is tall glass with a full-sized bowl with a gradual taper at the top, allowing the aroma to be collected. It is ideal for high tannin and robust red wine including Cabernet Sauvignon, Bordeaux, and Merlot.

2. Burgundy Glass: It is not as tall but usually has a wider bowl which flares towards the rim, allowing the aroma to be collected at the best. It directs the wine to the tip of the tongue, thus highlighting the fruit and naturally balancing the high acidity. This glass type is apt for red wines with high acidity and moderate tannins such as Pinot Noir, Nebbiolo, and Gamay.

3. Chardonnay Glass: White wines do not need a broad mouth or large bowl because they do not benefit much from aeration. The smaller Chardonnay wine glass slows down oxidation, keeping your wine fresh for longer.

4. Champagne Glass: Champagne glasses or flutes have a tall and narrow bowl and a long stem that preserves the wine’s bubbles and elevates them on top of the glass. Aesthetically pleasing, the glass is designed in such a way that it retains the carbonation and authentic taste and flavour of wine for a longer duration. This glass type is best suited for sparkling wines and champagnes.

It is equally important that you take good care of your wine glasses and if you need tips on that, here are some:



a. To clean wine glass, pour water in the bowl so the remaining wine does not stain the wine glass.

b. Wash with a fragrance-free detergent as it keeps the glass from absorbing smells. While washing, start by gently rubbing the rim of the glass to remove any lip marks, then clean the stem and bowl to clear all fingerprints. Rinse the glass under running water to remove any remnant of the detergent as soapy water can also stain the glass.

c. Once the wine glasses have been washed, use a microfiber cloth to gently dry the glass without leaving streaks or scratches.

d. While storing them, make sure to store the glasses standing upright, with enough space between them to prevent accidents. Storing them with the bowl down can cause the wine glasses to crack.