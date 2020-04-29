Prime Minister Narendra Modi mourns the sudden demise of one of India's finest actor, Irrfan Khan.



Calling his demise a loss to the world of the cinema and theatre, PM Modi said, "He will be remembered for his versatile performances across different mediums. My thoughts are with his family, friends and admirers. May his soul rest in peace."



The 53-year-old actor was admitted to Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital with a colon infection. Irrfan breathed his last today morning, leaving everybody shocked at his untimely demise.



Earlier in the day, former Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Union Minister of textiles Smriti Irani also expressed their sadness over the demise of actor Irrfan Khan.

A recipient of several awards and titles, including a National Award and a Padma Shri, Irrfan made his debut with Salaam Bombay! in 1988. He was last seen in Angrezi Medium, last-released Bollywood film before COVID-19 forced a complete shutdown of cinema halls, which eventually premiered on Hotstar.