Still wondering what to get for your sibling this Rakshabandhan? Don't worry we have got you covered with an extensive list of gift hampers. So whether your sibling likes exotic teas or craves for desserts or binge only on healthy-snacks, you will find something for every tastebud. And, to make it hassle-free, we have listed brands that are delivering these delicious and healthy gifts hampers at your doorstep:



1. Hurrem's:





If you are looking for some authentic Baklava in Mumbai, check out the artisanal food hampers by Hurrem's. From classic varieties of Baklava like Pistachio and Walnut Baklava to exquisite varieties like Havuc Dilimi, Chocolate and Hazelnut Baklava, they have something for everyone. The store also serves extensive flavours of Turkish Delights, including pomegranate, lemon, strawberry, orange and hazelnut to name a few. Want more? Prepared by chefs trained in Gaziantep (Turkey), their products are handcrafted and 100% vegetarian.

Hurrem’s baklava is baked at a temperature higher than 180 degrees and this is followed by an entirely contactless delivery process which ensures that their baklava is safe to consume.

Availability: Zomato or Hurrem’s store in Fort



2. JW Marriott Juhu





Under the initiative of ‘Marriott On Wheels’, JW Marriott Mumbai Juhu is all set to be a part of your sibling love with a thoughtfully crafted Rakhi Gift Box. The bespoke gift box from the Bombay Baking Company includes a decadent mix of Artisan Chocolate Bonbons, Single Origin Chocolate Bar, Kesari Ghevar, Assorted Candied Fruits, Baklava Tarts, Flax Seed Granola Bar, Apricot Marmalade, Marinated Feta and Olive Jar, Sesame Coated Mejdool Dates, House made Peanut Butter Chocolate, and Rakhi bands.



Price: Rs 2500+ taxes

To order, call on +91 22 6693 3399



3. Teabox

Cherish this sacred bond with the goodness of freshest and exotic teas from Teabox - India's luxury premium tea brand. They have come up with gift boxes to make the most of the festival and two of our favourite are - Green Tea Box and Persia Garden. While the Green Tea Box holds six of their best teas, which are very different from one another in flavor and qualities and comes with a handy ball infuser to let you steep your tea perfectly, the Persia Garden box features four exquisite floral teas - playful and subtle twist. Mountain Rose Black Tea, Jasmine Green, Pure Chamomile Tisane and Hibiscus Lemongrass Tisane - and a beautifully crafted Tea Mug from Good Earth, which is inspired by a Persian miniature painting and has floral motifs.



Price: 1699 and 2599



4. Fruit Box & Co

What is better than gifting fresh fruits to your loved ones? Fruit Box & Co. offers the best quality of fruits available in town to provide its customers with invigorating and nutritious fruits in just a couple of clicks. Their gifting range consists of hampers carefully designed keeping in mind the significance of the occasion and starts from Rs. 1149.

Availability: fruitboxco.com



5. Epiphany Snacks





Epiphany Snacks offers a hamper of delicious and healthy plant-based dry fruit pops to make newer, healthier memories with your siblings.

The special festive hamper consists of all four variants, Blueberry Almond Crisps, Cranberry Almond Crisps, California Pistachio Crunch and Almond Vanilla Crunch. The products are free of gluten, preservatives and cholesterol. It contains no added sugar and it also caters to vegans.

Price: Rs 1199

Availability: Amazon and epiphanysnacks.com

6. Kitchen Garden and Suzette





Mumbai’s favourite organic and eat-clean brands, Kitchen Garden and Suzette are offering spreads, dressings, organic fresh produce, cheese, DIY meal kits, breakfast combos, party platters and so much more.



What’s interesting is that you can make your own hamper - (spreads/200 onwards, dips/400 onwards) or pre-order a brunch for 2 (INR 2000) which consists of 1/2 rye sourdough loaf, 2 croissants (plain or chocolate), 2 Drinks, 2 granolas (70g), 1 bottle milk (Pride of Cows), 1 cold cuts OR cheese assortment, 1 homemade spread (200g), French butter.



Availability: suzette.in



7. La Gardenia Wellness





From the foothills of Rajpur, Dehradun, La Gardenia Wellness, a homegrown wellness company, brings raw and natural honey from the farthest corners of the country right to your doorstep. Their offering is available in various flavours - Blackberry Lilac from the wilderness of Etah, Manipur & UP; Dark Opium from the poppy fields of Kannauj; Keekar Acacia from the drylands of Gwalior in MP & lastly Wildflower Honey from the Wildflowers of the Banjar Valley in Himachal Pradesh.

Price: Rs 1400

Availability: Call: 8006776999

8. Yogisattva





To celebrate this bond of love, care and affection Yogisattva, India’s first whole foods plant-based culinary academy and farm to fork delivery kitchen, has curated a limited edition Raksha Bandhan gift hamper which comprises Cacao chocolate chip muffins (Box of 4); Cacao fudge brownie cookies (Box of 2); Cacao Orange; Cacao walnut and Cacao Açai bliss balls (1 in each flavour) all made using locally sourced organic ingredients.



Price: Rs 1999

Availability: Call: 9867455009



