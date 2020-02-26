The festival of colour is around the corner and while many are excited about having a splash with colours, some are worried about the damage chemical colours do to the hair, skin and eyes. If you belong to the latter category and are looking for some natural colour options, Ohria Ayurveda offers cent per cent natural and plant-derived gulaal.



While Tesu & Haldi includes tesu flowers, haldi, marigold and gram flour and gives a rich golden hue, Rose & Pomegranate features dried rose petals blended with beetroot powder and pomegranate peels and imparts a rich rose pink hue.

The brand also had a gift hamper that also includes a rejuvenating cleanser with a unique blend of sattvic botanicals used in ancient Indian tradition like ghee, honey, milk, tulsi, coconut and banana.

Price: Rs 250 onwards

Available at: ohriaayurveda.com