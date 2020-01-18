Started way back in the 1980s on one of the many arterial roads that criss-cross to form the shopping haven of Colaba, Popli, founded by Sukhal Bhatija, has been one of the city’s most iconic shopping destinations for collectors of silver jewellery. Over the last five decades, Popli established themselves as a popular purveyor of antiques as well as the go-to destination for art-inspired jewellery and features a client list that includes the likes of Ambani’s and the Tata’s.

Minerali

About five years ago, Popli’s second-generation owner Santosh Bathija, set up Minerali, India’s first multi-designer store in Bandra. As the brand completes five years, Santosh goes back to where it all started - Battery Street, Colaba as open the second outpost of the brand.

Santosh Bathija

We went to the store on its opening day and were left dazzled by the bling of the silver. Not only did he retained the old school charm that the site deserves but also brought to its customers everything that’s trending in the accessory circuit, from ethnic wear to quirky options.

Bridalaya by Minerali

Known for catering to the needs of the famous as well, the brand is also launching ‘Bridalaya’ - a label that will cater exclusively to brides and plenty of options for every event be it the pool party or Mehendi and sangeet or the d-day.

At a time when the trendiest layered bracelets and rainbow rings can be bought inside the comfort of your own home with a tap of your finger, the brand goes an extra mile to create a consumer experience that promises variety and is highly personalized.

Where: Popli, Readymoney Building, Behind Regal Cinema, Next to Gordon House. Battery Street, Colaba