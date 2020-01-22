Amazon Founder and CEO Jeff Bezos on Tuesday visited the 'eternal monument of love', the iconic Taj Mahal in Agra, Uttar Pradesh. He was accompanied by his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez.

The couple was also seen posing for shutterbugs while standing in front of the 338-year-old mausoleum, which was commissioned in 1632 by Mughal emperor Shah Jahan to house the tomb of his wife, Mumtaz Mahal.

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos with girlfriend Lauren Sanchez visited the historic Taj Mahal on Tuesday. (Image courtesy: AP)

Many celebrities and world leaders, including Prince William and Kate, have posed at the same spot.

Earlier on Monday, Bezos posted a video on his official twitter handle in which he drove an e-rickshaw with Amazon's delivery partners.

Hey, India. We’re rolling out our new fleet of electric delivery rickshaws. Fully electric. Zero carbon. #ClimatePledge pic.twitter.com/qFXdZOsY4y — Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) January 20, 2020

Taking a Climate Pledge, Bezos revealed that Amazon is rolling out its new fleet of fully electric delivery rickshaws."Hey, India. We're rolling out our new fleet of electric delivery rickshaws. Fully electric. Zero carbon. #ClimatePledge," Bezos tweeted along with the video.