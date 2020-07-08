The course is divided into 10 modules, each of which explores an important aspect of wine.

Master of Wine Sonal Holland has started an online introductory certificate course to the world of wine within an hour. Titled ‘60 Minute Wine Pro’, the course is being offered by her own institution, Sonal Holland Wine Academy.

“The 60 Minute Wine Pro is an insightful, informative and innovative way to learn about wine. We remain committed to the cause of developing a new cadre of beverage professionals in the country by making world-class education on wine, sake and spirits widely accessible and affordable across India,” says Sonal Holland, Master of Wine.

The course is divided into 10 modules, each of which explores an important aspect of wine. From the basic understanding of wine and how it is made to an introduction to wines of India, must-know wines, pairing wine and food and reading a wine label.





This beginner-level online course also offers insights on assessing the quality of wine, how to taste a wine and how one should store and serve wine. “Designed for wine professionals, it is also suitable for wine enthusiasts, who want to navigate the riveting world of wine and discover a whole new world of refined taste,” adds Holland.

The course is priced at Rs 2200 and includes access to learning modules, an evaluation test and gold-standard certification of completion from the Sonal Holland Wine Academy.