While seasonal showers are a relief from the scorching heat of the summers, they can also become a bane for our skin, bringing in acne, redness, outbreaks and spots. But, by indulging in a daily self-care routine, we can give our skin some much-needed love this season. If you are wondering how, here are some tips from L'Oréal Paris:



1. Regular cleansing does wonder

During the rainy season, most of us experience regular breakouts due to excessive oiliness and a good cleanser is your go-to bestie. In order to keep your skin healthy and dirt-free, clean your face at least twice a day with the face wash best suited to match your skin.



2. Stay home and moisturize

You do not need a moisturizer during this season! To avoid making your skin look dull due to the surrounding humidity, use a light-weight moisturizer which helps your skin stay smooth, plump and fresh. Put it on before you sleep and wake up with hydrated skin.



3. Routine is good, even for skincare!

It’s very important to have a good skincare routine in place. So, after you go about your usual cleansing and toning, your skin needs a little extra hydration than it usually gets. You can try L’Oréal Paris Revitalift Crystal Micro Essence, which goes up to 10 layers deep into the skin, hydrating and rejuvenating it from deep within. Its ultra-lightweight texture feels like a dab of water across your face and is refreshing and cooling at the same time.



4. Don’t miss out on lip care

Our lips tend to chap slightly more during the monsoon, hence a tinted lip balm should always be in your pocket for a quick swipe. Lips are generally more sensitive than the rest of our face and balms are the best way to keep them hydrated, healthy and plum. Plus, they work perfectly to add a bit of glam to your zoom calls!



5. Face masks

Face masks are rick in serum and are one of the best products to make your skin look youthful and radiant in just 15 minutes.



If you have more tips, share them with us! Happy monsoon!