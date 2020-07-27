It's that time of the year again when the bond among siblings is celebrated with fervour. The lockdown might have some limitations but the options to make your partner-in-crime special is galore. We give you a few options here. Take a pick.

Bejewelled

Before you order your rakhi check out Chicvi by Poonam Bhuwalka who has curated a beautiful collection of Jewel Rakhi. Embellished with semi-precious stones the idea behind the bejewelled rakhi is to make it a chic accessory that will stay with one forever. The collection plays with various materials like Silver, Cubic Zirconia, Moissanites, Swarovski, Faux Polki, Pearls, Baroque, Crystals, coloured stones, Tourmaline, Meena etc to suit all kinds of demand. Price range- Rs 300 onwards.

Say it with love

This Raksha Bandhan, Izhaar has come up with a unique idea to celebrate the special bond of togetherness. The one-stop-shop for luxury gifting has launched a wide range of Semi-Precious Agate Stone and Silver Rakhis for you to choose from. Curate a personalised box of love for your dear brother or sister with luxury & sustainable boxes made of wood and leather. To make the hamper complete add handcrafted sweets, with individual & contactless packing to each box of love. To top it all, Izhaar is sending a personalised note as well.

Silver linin

Rakhi for your sibling has to be special and if you are looking for a simple gift set, which wraps up all the love in a box then check out Rubans 925 Sterling Silver and Green Rakhi Gift Set. The unique rakhi with silk threads comes in a combo pack that consists of a greeting card, an envelope and a small package with additional complements such as tikka, rice, almonds and sugar crystals. That’s called simple and sweet. Price- 1700.

Click bait

You have always helped your partner in crime to get better in which they are good at. If your sibling has picked up photography as a skill in the lockdown or takes keen interests in capturing moments from life then gifting them Instax mini-series by Fujifilm is the best option. Available in pop colours, the cameras boasts of cutting-edge features like LCD screen and wireless connectivity.

Grub Fest

What’s a celebration without good food! Check out Kb’s FoodWorks exquisite food platters packed with lip-smacking delicacies for that Rakhi special feast. Pamper your siblings on this festive occasion with handcrafted food platters with Indian, Pan Asian, Italian and Mexican cuisines. Vegetarian and Jain options are also available, apart from delivery and pickup services. Bookings are open till the 1st of August. Pocket Pinch: a minimum order of Rs.1500 is required. Delivery & pickup charges would be extra.

Contact: 9903741000.

Protein-packed

Is your sibling a health freak? Gift them the power of whey protein by Scitron. Protein is an essential nutrient required by the body and the deficiency of which may cause a lot of problems. Gift your sibling some health with the whey protein which is also available in different flavours.

Flawless and lovely

Gift flawless skin to your sibling with Plum’s gift sets. The PETA certified vegan skincare brand’s line-up includes Green Tea Kit for Clearer Skin, Chamomile & White Tea Kit for Combination Skin, E-Luminance Dry Skin Savior Set and Bright Years Age Specialist Full Set.