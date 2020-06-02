Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels (ASPH) has launched its hygiene, cleanliness and sanitization drive called S.H.I.E.L.D., across its four brands – The Park Hotels, The Park Collection, Zone by The Park and Flurys.



According to a release, S.H.I.E.L.D. is an all-encompassing program that brings the best of luxury, design, hygiene, safety, and service excellence all under one roof. It is an abbreviated form for:



S – Sanitization

H – Hygiene

I – ISO Standard Equipment

E – Excellence

L – Luxury Redefined

D - Distancing



ASPH has partnered with Diversey, the global leader in hygiene and cleaning technologies, to create an environment focused on health, hygiene, safety and wellbeing. “Safety and wellbeing of our guests and associates is of utmost importance to us. We have identified 100 physical touchpoints in the entire stay experience and have adopted a more stringent approach towards our hygiene standards and safety, with the launch of S.H.I.E.L.D. From the moment you arrive to the moment you leave and beyond, we want you to experience the remarkable. We thank our guests and associates for standing with us in these tyrant times and believing in our commitment of hygiene, health, and safety, ” said Vijay Dewan,

Managing Director, Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels.

All the 22 hotels of ASPH have elevated the existing standards of safety and hygiene through S.H.I.E.L.D. and have adopted the latest technologies for a better experience. Every team member is undergoing mandatory hygiene, safety, sanitization, and social distancing training through online and offline modes by training managers and domain experts.

The ‘new normal’ at ASPH includes:

- Temperature checks with Infrared thermometer for all guests and team members entering the premises.

- Installed charmoir, a portable hand wash and sanitizer station at all entry and exit points with foot push mechanism.



- Comprehensive cleaning and disinfection of all areas including high touchpoints - Adherence to all guidelines issued by government authorities and WHO across all hotels



Pre-arrival experience:

- The reservation team to enquire and maintain a record of the travel history of the guests. Guests shall be emailed a note on ‘contactless stay experience’ and will be communicated about all the hygiene and cleansing protocols at the hotel.



Arrival experience:

- All cars are properly disinfected and cleaned for each guest. Chauffeur to wear a mask and gloves at all times and maintain social distancing.

- Luggage will be disinfected and sanitized prior to the screening at the hotel. And non-invasive thermal temperature checks of the guest will be done before entering the hotel premises. All guests entering the hotel are offered masks, gloves and sanitizers at the porch area.

- Touchless digitized forms of check-in have been arranged. Check-in cards are UV treated every time before handing over to the guest. Emergency contact numbers are shared with the guest via WhatsApp and email before checking in.



In Stay experience:

- All the guest rooms are thoroughly cleaned and sanitized using electrostatic gun sprayers and VIREX fumigation and are left vacant for 72 hours before the next check-in. Identified high touchpoints like doorknobs, remote, tables are disinfected with VIREX / OXIVIR.

- The team members wear appropriate safety kits at all times while interacting with the guest. QR based menus are made available in all rooms for in-room and restaurant dining.

- Spa, fitness center, pool, and salon will remain closed until further notice from the concerned government authorities. All public areas such as lobby, elevators, boardrooms, corridors, restaurants, and bars are disinfected at regular intervals. Guests are requested to adhere to social distancing norms across all areas.

- Limited seating in all restaurants and bars to maintain social distancing. Prior reservation is encouraged in the restaurants. Disposable napkins and cutlery (on request) are being used and ‘minimal touch’ food delivery methods are being adopted.

The vending machines like coffee dispensers, soda machines are manned and disinfected after every meal period or every three hours.

Departure experience:

- Digitized forms during check out are being used. And guests are encouraged for digital modes of payment to settle dues. All currency notes will be sanitized using UV treatment.