Do you want to develop a new skill during this quarantine? If you want to channel your creativity but do not have the necessary instructions, we have curated a list of six online courses that will improve your arts and crafts skills during this lockdown.

1. DIY clay earrings





Oven-bake clay earrings are super trendy right now, and this easy-to-make jewellery allows you to express your personal style and creativity. A course on Skillshare by instructor Kiley Bennett gives tips and tricks to design different types of earrings and is available for free.

2. Creative writing

A creative writing course on Coursera teaches three types of writing skills– the short story, the narrative essay, and the memoir. So, whether you are suffering from a writers’ block, or have an idea for a story but do not know how to execute it, this course enables you to think like a novelist. It is for all ages and all skill levels. The course is available for free.

3. Knitting course





A beginners course on knitting by Udemy teaches four of the most common knitting patterns. By the end of this course, one will also learn how to read knitting patterns and create their own pattern charts. Fee: Rs 429.

4. Music course

A course titled ‘Masterpieces Old and New’ on Khan Academy teaches music appreciation from classical music (Beethoven) to modern orchestra (Joseph Schwanter) and is highly recommended for those who wish to understand classical music. Music director Gerard Schwarz analyses the importance of famous orchestral works by the likes of Beethoven, Tchaikovsky, and Stavinsky. The course is available for free.

5. Designing graphic t-shirts





Brendon Rike is a professional graphic designer who has designed t-shirts for the likes of Lady Gaga and Aerosmith. With this course, you will learn how to design band tees and graphic tees and execute your fashion vision. You will also learn about positioning and colour tips. The course is offered by Creative Live. Fee: USD 17.

6. Beginners’ hand embroidery course

In the trailer for this course, instructor Kat McTee said, “Embroidery is just like painting, but with thread.” This course is perfect for people who want to explore a different medium of art. This is a beginners’ class that teaches you how to choose the fabric, and crafting 19 basic stitches. You will also learn techniques such as working with letters, numbers and finished garments. The course can be taken on bluprint.com. Fee: USD 34.00.