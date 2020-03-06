Longtime friends Richa Daga and Neha Bhatnagar were both looking for holistic development spaces for their own kids when they discovered children in Kolkata had precious little to do after school. The go-getter mothers figured someone has to step up, and five years back they teamed up to start Fun Pickle, a space which focuses on joyful learning and wellness for children. They helps us understand how it all came about:

Tell us how you came to start Fun Pickle

RD: I discovered soon enough that there were hardly any spaces in Kolkata which encourages physical and mental agility, a place which would focus on holistic development and wellness for my kids.

Richa Daga with her son

NB: Every time we would travel to Delhi and Mumbai, we would see so many interesting things happening which were aimed at children. We thought why can’t children in the city get something this healthy and productive.

It’s all the more important now..

RD: Yes, kids are so glued to their phones, they do not indulge in physical chores or activities, so a musical or a running club helps them get on their feet.

Neha Bhatnagar with her daughter

NB: I have two children, aged 6 and 10 and since they take part in so many of Fun Pickle’s workshops, and they naturally lean towards outdoor activities which is very healthy.

Have you ever struggled to be taken seriously as innovators?

RD: This one time I told a woman I run Fun Pickle and she was like, “Oh. Who’s is it?’ I said it’s mine! And she went, “No, I meant does it belong to your dad or your husband?” So, yeah things like these still happen.

NB: At times when we are pitching big projects we do feel that some people are doubting our capabilities because we’re women.