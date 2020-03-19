The COVID-19 virus has a lethal, widespread nature. At a critical time like this, it is of absolute necessity that we undertake precautionary measures that protect us and our family members.

Our immune system embodies a disease resistance mechanism and therefore is responsible for safeguarding us from deadly viruses. While social distancing and self-quarantine have become incumbent for survival, Dr Arun Pillai, Wellness Director of Dharana at Shillim also advocates the routined practice of yoga as it induces calmness and tranquillity while simultaneously strengthens the immune system.

To guide us better, he shares five yoga asanas to rejuvenate mind, boost the immune system and reinforce disease resistance metabolism:

1. Pranayama

Prana, meaning “life force”, is a traditional yoga posture consisting of sitting with your legs crossed in a comfortable manner and inhaling and exhaling deeply for 10 seconds each. This asana not only regulates breathing but also stimulates a flow of positive energy in your body. It improves the immune system by regulating your heart rate and reducing the nervous system distress in your body, thereby helping you maintain composure.

2. Matsyana

Undoubtedly the easiest and relaxing yoga asana, Matsyana consists of lying down flat on the floor with your legs spread straight and chest posing upwards at a certain elevation from the ground and head still touching the ground. The feeling of anxiety is majorly interlinked with chest congestion. This asana relieves congestion that may be caused due to cough, viral fevers or merely air pollution. If practised regularly, Matsyasana is an effective remedy for respiratory infections or diseases.

3. Viparita

The Viparita asana aims at improving the blood circulation in the body. It primarily consists of lying down with your legs up the wall in a vertical angle. The Yoga posture induces an immediate sense of relaxation from your neck through your spinal cord thereby releasing stress and increasing cell vitality to give your immune system an invigorating boost.

4. Tadasana

With your arms placed beside the torso, stand straight with your heels spread slightly apart. Raise your heels and stand on your toes for ten seconds and then gently revert to the original standing posture. This yoga asana increases your physical strength while simultaneously strengthening your mental balance with all external stimuli.

5. Bhujangasana

Also known as the cobra pose, the Bhujangasana consists of lying on your stomach with your feet together and toes flat on the ground. By placing the palms of your hands alongside your chest, gently elevate your upper body. Inhale and exhale deeply with the crown of your head facing upwards. Similar to the Matsyasana, the Bhujangasana also aims at improving your respiratory system while simultaneously strengthening the muscles of your lower body.