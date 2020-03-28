Don’t evenings just become better with a glass of wine? But the tricky part has always been the cleaning the wine glasses afterwards. After all, they are delicate and must be cleaned and stored with care. “But, it needn’t be a tedious endeavour,” states Sonal Holland, Master of Wine, who has some quick and simple techniques to make cleaning up after every wine-fuelled evening hassle-free.

1. Hot water does the trick! It is important to note that the water should neither be boiling nor lukewarm - tepid water is ideal. Simply pour hot water at the same level at which your pour your wine; the steam rising in the glass will help clean it effectively.

2. Swirl the water in the glass the way you would swirl the wine. Afterwards, throw the water.

3. Next, grab a large microfiber cloth which is specially designed for and effective in cleaning glassware. It won’t leave lint, stray fibre residue or streaks on your glassware.

4. While wiping the glasses down, ensure that you are not touching the glass with your hands else it will leave prints. Ideally, keep one end of the cloth at the base and then begin to work your way up from the base to the stem.

5. To clean the bowl, keep holding one end of the fabric under the base, keep fabric cover the bowl as you reach inside with the microfiber cloth and wipe down the insides. Ensure you are cleaning with a gentle hand and begin by cleaning the base of the bowl. Use slow circular movements to clean around the insides of the bowl and work your way to the top at the mouth of the wine glass.

The combination of hot water and microfiber cloth work wonders when it comes to cleaning wine glasses in a matter of a few minutes.