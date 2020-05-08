It has already been around 45 days since we all are home-bound. We understand staying indoors can be a bit boring or even frustrating at times, especially for kids. And, irrespective of how much we try to stay positive and cheerful, there are some tough days. Interestingly, a change of environment can play an important role in uplifting your spirit. And, before you limit the idea of revamping your space with a fresh coat of paint or renovating the interiors, we some DIY hacks from the best in the industry to help you spruce up your house, without stepping out.

1. Place a well-decorated bowl/Uruli at your balcony

“To combat the increasing summer heat, you can place a well-decorated bowl/Uruli of clay, copper or bronze (filled with water) at your balcony or in your doorway. This would not only generate freshness but can also add a reviving touch to your place, if embellished origami flowers, pebbles and tea-lights are set afloat in it. This will keep your kids entertained as they help you in crafting these origami flowers. What’s also interesting is that it will add some humidity to the dry air during these summer months,” suggests Ashwini Vaidya Gupte, Design Head, SPACES.

2. Add a dash of bright warm colours

“Welcome the warmth in your abode by bringing out shades like yellow, beige and red. When paired in subtle ways with your existing interiors, these colours can brighten any austere space. For instance, add some exuberance to your plain jane console or coffee table with vases, runners or painted wine bottles in these bright hues,” suggests Saloni Khosla, Head of Interior Design, Pepperfry

3. Rearrange the furniture

“Nothing is as simple as rearranging the furniture in the living room. You’ll be amazed at how different your space looks by simply moving a couch, a table, dresser or bed. Your room may even end up feeling a good bit larger and it will certainly feel fresher and newer,” suggests Surjit Singh Arora, Owner, Arora Drape.

4. Reveal floor surface to keep your home cool

“Play with textures, tones and materials to find what best suits the aesthetic of your home. Revealing floor surfaces as much as possible will help keep your home cool in the heat of an Indian summer; a cold stone floor is extremely relaxing to walk on during this season. Woollen rugs trap a lot of heat, ensure that you skip these as the temperatures soar, alternatively use hemp or jute rugs if need be,” suggests Kunaal Kyhaan Seolekar, architect, interior designer and founder of StudioHAUS and KOY.

5. It is time to invest in that impending kitchen garden

“Start your very own kitchen garden with micro-greens by planting mustard seeds, leftover shoots of lettuce and mint and even specific parts of essential vegetables like onions, garlic and ginger into a container and placing it near the window. This adds a touch of green to your niche and also creates an in-house supply of veggies and herbs necessary for your daily delicacies. This is also a great way to teach your kids the importance of sustainability and make them fall in love with greenery,” suggests Ashwini Vaidya Gupte, Design Head, SPACES.

6. Additionally, bring that greenery inside

“Who says plants are outdoor décor accessories? Bring in the plants from the balcony or garden and hang them with versatile macramé to add some buoyancy to space. For a countryside appeal, you can place the plant in a ceramic vase and embellish the vase with metallic wires or jute rope. Alternatively, add some au naturel finesse to your work-station by placing succulents in old soup bowls and by entwining climbers onto the bookshelf/cabinet,” suggests Saloni Khosla, Head of Interior Design, Pepperfry.

7. Refurbish. Reuse

“Stained your favourite cherry red bedsheet? Don’t worry, trim it to the size of your dining table and use it as a table runner. Embellish it by stitching lace on the edges and adding some candles to the table for a special meal,” suggests Saloni Khosla, Head of Interior Design, Pepperfry.

“If you can make a large rug with a piece of old fabric, you may as it will give a different look to your home. You may enjoy eating, studying or playing in that space,” suggests Surjit Singh Arora, Owner, Arora Drape.

8. Transform spare things into decor items

“Got some spare wicker baskets in the store-room? Bring them out and paint the insides of the basket with black and white acrylic colours to lend an African décor touch to your modish interiors. Place them on your coffee table or work desk to hold items like magazines or chargers. Additionally, turn those extra melamine plates into elegant décor statements by painting them in bright colours or patterns. Make your hallway fun by hanging a cascade of plates painted in dainty florals with shades of blush pink and green,” suggests Saloni Khosla, Head of Interior Design, Pepperfry.

9. Turn old fabrics into a tent for your children

“Turn a pie of old fabric or tie a few pieces together and turn them into a canopy tent. It will not only add a bohemian flair to your child’s room but will also give them a secret space of their own. You can also use that tent as a picnic spot with your kids,” suggests Surjit Singh Arora, Owner, Arora Drape.

10. Organize & re-style

“For any room that needs a quick refresh, try this trick - Remove everything from the shelves. Dust off each shelf, starting with the top one and working your way down. Then place everything back, but try a new arrangement. When it comes to books, try sorting them by colour. Stack them on top of one another and add in a few favourite pictures or vases you may have stored away to create some depth and character on the shelf. These two mini moves can change the entire room,” suggests Saloni Khosla, Head of Interior Design, Pepperfry.