Being a mother is not an easy task and it really becomes difficult to manage things at all the fronts if you are working and do not have enough support. And, it is perhaps why a lot of women decide to take a break after embracing motherhood or at some other point so that they can look after their kids better. While we strongly back the demand to have a better support system for mothers at home, at work and even in society, we are still far from getting this demand fulfilled. But, there is one more thing that can be done - encourage women who took a break from work to restart their career. This mother’s day, we look at some of the companies that are extending a helping hand towards women who are restarting their career:



1. Her Second Innings

Her Second Innings is an employment platform dedicated to help women seeking to reenter the workforce. Founded in 2014 by Manjula Dharmalingam, the platform curates job opportunities, hosts development seminars, and organizes e-coaching sessions for women in a wide range of professions. The platform also works closely with several major businesses across industries, providing guidance on diversity hiring initiatives and campaigning for the cause of female reentrants. As such, it offers work from home options, temporary and permanent job assignments, and a wide variety of consultancy projects and tasks. Her Second Innings has close to 8,000 members in its community and has helped over 200 women secure full-time positions.

2. Momspresso.com

The finely-brewed content on Momspresso.com offers support to mothers across the country, not just in their journey as parents but also in their lives as wives, daughters, and – most importantly – as women! Momspresso.com is enabling around 20,000 women to create content in the form of text, audio as well as a video, which receives over 85 million monthly page views. The company has now extended its commitment to empowering Moms financially, with the introduction of MyMoney, a simple way to make money by participating in campaigns by brands they love and use.



3. JobsForHer

JobsForHer is an online job portal dedicated to help working women achieve their full potential. It also helps women enter the workforce, re-enter it after a gap, and reach new heights of professional success through various features such as reskilling training, advanced job searches, and networking opportunities. It also offers a MentorHer programme, which sees experienced female industry leaders pass on their knowledge to applicants hoping to accelerate their careers. Founded in 2015, it has seen 1.85 million job aspirants register for their services.



4. Sheroes

Sheroes is a social networking app dedicated exclusively to women. Through its app and website, it aims to build a community of working women dedicated to supporting the cause of women in the workplace. It helps both newcomers and returnees to the job market with resources and mentorship, and curates corporate jobs, temporary assignments, and flexible and work-from-home opportunities. Sheroes also offers corporate enterprises access to a unique range of products and seminars, including sexual harassment and diversity hiring programs.



5. Cambly

A thorough understanding of English is vital for success in an Indian workplace, given its unofficial status as the language of business. Cambly is an app for on-demand access to English tutors over video chat. It is an important tool for women who haven’t had an opportunity to brush up on their English since leaving the workforce. The app allows them to learn or practice the language from the comfort of their homes, in their own time, and in a safe environment. Also, since all the tutors on Cambly are native English speakers there’s no judgement and learning happens in a bias and prejudice-free environment.