Best known for its organic, farm-to-fork menus, Sequel is offering farm-fresh produce baskets until its outlets in Kala Ghoda and Bandra reopen for dine-in operations.

The restaurant, founded by Vanika Choudhary, has a strong network of farmers who have been helping to bring the best ingredients to its table. But, given the current global conditions, the farm where Sequel's Greenhouse exists faces shutdown, which would lead to denial of livelihood to farmers involved. So, in its bid to prevent it from happening, Team Sequel is putting together baskets of bounty from the farm, loaded with the goodness of all things fresh, seasonal and healthy.

Each week, the vegetable baskets will include two unique recipes from Vanika’s kitchen that patrons can whip up at home using ingredients from their baskets.

This week, the baskets will have offerings like butternut squash, chives, mint, orange sweet potato, Gondhraj lemons, lal math (red Amaranth leaves), edamame, methi (fenugreek leaves), tomatoes, okra, wild arugula, colored beets, Alphonso mango, and Habanero chilis. The basket also includes Sequel’s signature Buckwheat and Poppy-seed Crackers and a loaf of freshly baked Buckwheat, Rice & Walnut sourdough bread or Half Nut & Seed Loaf. The Sequel Veggie Care Package is priced at INR 2300. It will also bring along two recipes, namely the Alphonso, Habanero and Tomato Salsa with Chives; and Roasted Sweet Potato Fries with Rosemary and Kashmir Red Chili.

Please note: The vegetables and recipes will vary each week, based solely on what is available and in stock. The order would need to be placed in advance and the delivery (chargeable) is available to Juhu, Andheri, Bandra and South Mumbai. To order, visit sequelmumbai.in. For more updates, check out their instagram page: @sequelmumbai