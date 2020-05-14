The feud between YouTuber vs TikToker, the content creators of YouTube and TikTok, respectively, doesn’t seem to end anytime soon.



It all began with Amir Siddiqui, a famous Tik Tok star from India with 3.7 million followers on the said platform, alleged that YouTubers are lifting content from TikTokers, minting money from it and then labelling it as 'cringe'.

“Aap hamare hi videos leke views la rahe ho, paise kama rahe ho aur hamare hi content to cringe bol rahe ho. Toh aapka content toh cringe x 100 ho gaya (You guys are picking our videos, getting views on them, making money and then labelling it as cringe. It means your content is cringe multiplied by 100),” said Amir while adding that YouTubers are often fighting amongst each other and copy each other’s format.

In reply, popular YouTubers CarryMinati (Ajey Nagar), with 16.5 million subscribers, uploaded a video titled ‘YouTube vs TikTok: The End’. The video sees him roasting Amir brutally. Uploaded on May 8, the video has gone viral. Not only has it registered over 73 million views but has also been shared widely on social media platforms.



Afterwards, Amir, in his response to YouTubers and roasters, uploaded a video on YouTube to begin his campaign, #AmirAgainstCyberBullying. However, he misspelt the word ‘against’ and netizens, who were quick to notice the error, started trolling him on social media. His hashtag has now gone viral on Twitter, with many using it to troll Amir.