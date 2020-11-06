Elon Musk-owned electric car manufacturer Tesla has officially launched Tesla Tequila -- an exclusive, small-batch premium 100 per cent de agave tequila. It is available to order on its site for $250 and is packaged in a lightning bolt-shaped bottle mounted on a futuristic stand.

"Introducing Tesla Tequila, an exclusive, small-batch premium 100 per cent de agave tequila made from sustainably sourced highland and lowland agaves. Aged for 15 months in French oak barrels and into a hand-blown glass bottle, Tesla Tequila features a dry fruit and light vanilla nose with a balanced cinnamon pepper finish. Best enjoyed as a sipping tequila," the company said on Thursday.

Orders are limited to two bottles, and because of laws concerning the online sale of alcohol, it can only ship to certain US states when deliveries take place later this year. According to some reports, it went sold out within four hours.





Tesla Tequila who got a bottle before it sold out? pic.twitter.com/NuDp9FsloK — Tesla Owners Club of British Columbia (@TeslaOwnersBC) November 6, 2020

Tesla Tequila first came up in April 2018 in Musk's April Fool's Day joke that showed him passed out against a Tesla Model 3 surrounded by "Teslaquilla" bottles and holding a cardboard sign that reads "bankwupt."

Tesla Goes Bankrupt

Palo Alto, California, April 1, 2018 -- Despite intense efforts to raise money, including a last-ditch mass sale of Easter Eggs, we are sad to report that Tesla has gone completely and totally bankrupt. So bankrupt, you can't believe it. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 1, 2018

Elon was found passed out against a Tesla Model 3, surrounded by "Teslaquilla" bottles, the tracks of dried tears still visible on his cheeks.



This is not a forward-looking statement, because, obviously, what's the point?



Happy New Month! pic.twitter.com/YcouvFz6Y1 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 1, 2018

Later that year, Tesla filed an application with the US Patent and Trademark Office to trademark Teslaquila.

Tesla also has its own merch line, which includes toy cars, phone charging banks shaped like Tesla charging stations, and apparel.