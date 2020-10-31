For Diwali, you can gift a luxe experience at the ITC Royal Bengal or the ITC Sonar in Kolkata to your loved ones with the ITC Hotels E Gift Card. The e-gift card features an array of fuss-free, instant redemption options across luxury stays, gourmet dining, rejuvenating spa experiences and staycations.

"India is the world's festivity capital. We love celebrating all our festivals with joy and togetherness

symbolising the rich tradition followed through the ages . Festivities in India have always had a strong social and community connect and we believe that it will continue to be celebrated, albeit in a modified manner in adherence to caution needed in the current circumstances. Intimate celebrations that allow friends and family to mark an occasion without exposing them to risk will see an upsurge. This is where trust plays an important role, and at ITC Hotels we assure guests of a memorable experience without forsaking their safety. So yes, there will be an increase in ‘revenge holidays’, smaller family and friends group get together and destination weddings. While in the initial phase of unlock, we saw people head out for vacations that were within motorable distance, we will now witness people willing to travel to distances by air, following necessary safety protocols," says Anil Chadha, COO ITC Hotels.

People can use their e-cards to explore signature gourmet dishes from award-winning kitchens for an unmatched fine dining experience and even for home delivery and takeaways. They can also opt for relaxing spa therapies at Kaya Kalp for holistic rejuvenation. They are also convenient contact-less gifting options because they can be sent via email instantly to the recipient and can be activated only with a Pin and the card is valid for a year and can range between INR 1000 to INR 10,000. Multiple transactions are allowed.

"To embark upon the celebrations, we have also unveiled a bespoke Diwali hamper collection for gifting, which combines the fine array of artisanal festive delights and scrumptious selections from ITC Hotels. These festive curations have been introduced in seven varieties such as The Regal Assemblage, The Grand Curation, Signature Mithai Collection etc. and is made available at multiple locations for consumers

to relish and add cheer to the festivities,: Chadha adds.