Meghan Markle, much like the rest of us, prefers her home smelling Parisian, so it came as no shock to her fans when they spotted a celebrated French-perfumer's candles on her table during her latest video appearance. Meghan recorded a video from her plush new Santa Barbara home for America's Got Talent contestant Archie Williams who spent 36 years in prison after being wrongly convicted. While Meghan's gesture was lauded by social media, some eagle-eyed fans took some lifestyle notes from her video.

Meghan's home exuded a sunny, LA vibe with muted decor and sitting on the table behind her, was a tuberose scented tropical candle made by the heritage Parisian perfume pioneer Diptyque. The brand is apparently popular with Hollywood as well, and Meghan has actually always been a Diptyque loyalist, even before she was a royal. The tropical dusk candles come in small 17 ml glasses, and are meant to be burnt very slowly; in fact, the candle needs to burn for two hours the first time to burn more evenly the next time.

The luxury perfumery Diptyque opened doors to its first store-front bazaar in Paris’ Boulevard Saint-Germain in 1961. The label was started by three artistic friends who initially started the label as a curated shop and later turned it into a perfume house. The nine city candles by the brand are also pretty popular on Instagram, and Diptyque’s line of perfumes and diffusers are pretty famous as well. The best part is they ship internationally and you can find their line of candles on Amazon as well.