Want to go for something utilitarian or something luxe? Think out of the box and choose festive but usable options that are timely, handy, Instagram-worthy and may help in post Holi care regimens. Here's a bunch of things which can make the perfect Holi gift this season:

Starmark

Starmark has introduced a range of items to make Holi celebrations safe and enjoyable, from Holi gift baskets priced at Rs 350, coloured non-toxic organic gulal at Rs 130 and non-toxic colours at Rs 270 and Rs 150, smartly designed hand-held posters at Rs 200 per piece, T-shirts priced at Rs 350; caps at Rs 249 and children's Holi gift hampers available at Rs 999. Moreover, you'll find balloons, colourful wigs, water guns, and a lot more

Fresh and Organic Delivery:

Fresh and Organic's Healthy gift hamper features a 100% natural herbal drink with no side effects and comes with a customized card inside every box along with a coupon code to access the discount on the website.

Wandering Roots and Traditions

Go for smart, utilitarian picks like these adorable gift hampers that feature chic houseplants and thandai bottles in reusable trays. The gift boxes line up easy-care potted indoor plants like Snow white Aglonema, baby syngonium, anthurium etc by Priyanka Sonthalia's label Wandering Roots and sharbat/thandai bottles in cute fabric bags by Ritu Dhandhania's label Traditions.

For rates and other details, contact +91 98312 42389

Clovia

Sort your post Holi care before you step out for fun and frolic. Clovia Botaniqa range of hair oils, shampoos, conditioners, serums, face washes, body butter, and face masks in ayurvedic formulations have no toxins, paraben, or sulphate and is enriched with active ingredients derived from pure essential oils. The goodness of Moringa, Argan, Patouchali, Aloe Aera, Jasmine oil, Lavender, Jojoba, Olive Saffron, Matcha tea, Himalayan clay, etc heals skin and hair naturally.

Bella Vita Organic

Bella Vita Organic Silky Strong Coffee Onion Ayurvedic Herbal Anti-Dandruff Natural hair Growth Oil features coffee beans that help reduce hair fall and promote hair re-growth and onion is one of the best natural ingredients for hair growth, onion hair oil has sulfur that prevents hair fall and promotes hair growth by making the roots stronger and healthier. It also boosts collagen production in your hair which is great to provide firmer and stronger hair follicles. Argon has fatty acids that moisturize and

nourish the scalp and hair.



G-Shock

The new colourful and fiesty G-shock DWE-5600KS has been designed in collaboration with creative director Kashiwa Sato. From straight blue and white lines on a vivid red watch base to interchangeable bands and bezels of clear, orange, and green semi-transparent material, the range features 27 different design combinations and an array of bands and bezels.

Eurumme

Eurumme's Querencia line is chic, wearable and if you're looking for easy, fuss-free bling this Holi, look no further than the label's breezy longline danglers that are already a rage on Instagram.

Mystiq Living

Include this toner in your post-Holi skincare regime and see the magic happen, the green tea powder in the toner will not only clear pores and calms acne but will also help with controlling sebum excretion (oil production). Tea tree oil kills acne-causing bacteria.

Wonderskin

Moisturizing cream that supplies and locks moisture keeps skin all day hydrated and post all that washing you need a good moisturizing cream. It is a hydrating gel formula that makes the skin supple and tightens pores. It is a water-filled cream that flawlessly fills the skin cells with water. It has the power of Jeju black radish, called the moisture storage for the skin. Noticeable improvement in moisturization after 2 weeks of use.