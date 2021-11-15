Four hair care products that you can swear by this winter season

Come winter and hair care concerns become a common problem. And just like your skin, your hair too needs protection from dry and cold air. But don’t worry! We have got you covered. Here are four hair care products that are designed to tackle dryness, flaky scalp and hair fall while keeping your locks healthy and mosturised.

90 Day Miracle Hair Oil

The 90 Day Miracle Hair Oil by The Tribe Concepts is an excellent treatment for all your hair woes. It is made with extra virgin black sesame oil which is infused with hibiscus, fenugreek and Indian gooseberry. Use it for three months to get thicker, smoother and luscious hair. Available online. Price: Rs. 799.

Olive Fruit Oil Deeply Repairative Hair Pak

Formulated for dehydrated, under-nourished, and damaged hair, Kiehl’s Olive Fruit Oil Deeply Repairative Hair Pak contains avocado oil, lemon extract and olive fruit oil. It is a deeply nourishing treatment that moisturises and strengthens hair. Regular usage restores shine and prevents future damage. The product is ideal for hair weakened by overexposure to the sun, chemical processing or excessive heat styling. Available online. Price: Rs: 2,750.

Ozone Guduchi Skin & Hair Care Oil

Ozone Guduchi Skin & Hair Care Oil is a quick-absorbing ayurvedic formulation for hair. Handcrafted in small batches, regular use of this blend of organic herbs helps to maintain the natural health and tone of hair by reducing dryness. The oil is infused with sesame oil enriched with omega fatty acids – used as an ancient practice for boosting skin and hair moisture. Available online. Price: 485.

Love in the Layers Shampoo and Conditioner

As good nourishing oil is important for healthy hair, a suitable shampoo and conditioner is equally important to get the desired results. Love in the Layers Shampoo and Conditioner by Paul Penders is created using a unique formula that was formulated by Paul Penders himself, around 50 years ago. It has never been tested on animals, contains no emulsifiers and has coconut oil that gently cleanses and washes away dirt, leaving the hair soft and shiny. It includes LevensESSENTIE Gold™- a mixture of 22 organically grown herbs. Shake the bottle for the two layers to mix. Wet your hair and apply generously, massaging into the scalp and hair. When you rinse, most of the coconut oil will be washed away, leaving a thin coating of the pure oil on your hair without making your hair heavy and greasy. Finish with a small amount of Love in the Layers Conditioner. Available online. Shampoo Rs 700 and Conditioner Rs 750.