The best of winter shopping is here: our pick of thoughtful gifts for your loved ones!

It’s finally winter! December is here! And nothing screams winter than some great family time. So as the sweaters come out and the festive season draws closer, here are some great shopping/gifting options that you can add to your must-buy lists. Curated just for you, there’s something for everyone!

FOR HER: Party ready

the season of parties is here and Insight Cosmetics The Essential Kit 2.0 is everything you need to zhoosh up your face! Featuring a 3-in-1 primer; a Colour Corrector Concealer Palette; a Colour Rich Lipstick in Rockstar Red; Glimmer Loose Pigments in their Nighthood shade; Ultra HD translucent Powder in Ivory; Stay Matte Foundation in Soft Tan; Matte Lip Ink in their To Notch shade; Cheek Highlighter in their Savage Barbie shade; 5 Toxic-Free Nail Lacquers in their Coral 333 shade and a glitter purse — this kit is super affordable too! INR 1,299. insightcosmetics.in

Insight Cosmetics The Essential Kit 2.0

FOR HIM: Winter growth

This is the perfect time for those who want to grow a beard to actually try growing one, what with temperatures getting all cool and cosy and The Man Company’s Derma Roller + Caffeine Beard Growth Serum might just be what you need. The Caffeine Beard Growth Serum claims to be a powerful product to activate your beard growth and pairing it with Derma Roller claims to enhance its productivity. Simply apply the serum on your beard and roll the Derma Roller on your beard to symmetrically distribute the serum that will then seep right into the beard roots and provide the required nutrition that hair needs. INR 1,248. themancompany.com

The Man Company’s Derma Roller + Caffeine Beard Growth Serum

FOR THE L’IL ONES: Zingy treats

These tangy cola-flavoured treats are the best gifts you can buy for your little one, especially if they love candy that explodes with flavour. What begins as an explosion of sour slowly turns into a delicious bit of cola-flavoured hard jelly candy — very different from what we have come to expect of candy these days. If cola isn’t your preferred flavour, the jelly treats range from fruity options to gummy bears that are as delicious as they are cute. INR 180 onwards. houseofcandy.in

House of Candy’s Cola-flavoured Hard Jelly Candy

FOR GRANDMA/GRANDPA: Warm delight

Come winter and we’re all ready for a warm, soul-uplifting brews and this Saffron Turmeric offering from Sublime is a definite must-have. Nicknamed the ‘sunshine spice’, saffron is armed with health benefits and high on its mood enhancing abilities and blends perfectly with the desi cure-all turmeric, mellowing out the latter’s flavour to create tea that can be enjoyed by all. Have it as it is, or add some honey to sweeten it and we’re sure this will become your go to winter nectar. INR 450. sublimehouseoftea.com

Sublime’s Saffron Turmeric Tea

FOR THE FAMILY: Perfect brekkie

Winter breakfasts can be the best time to bond with family and nothing will set the mood right better than some delicious and fluffy pancakes. While getting the batter right is a quite the trick this brand new instant Super Fluffy Pancake Mix is an absolute winner. All you need is some oil and some water to create the ultimate winter brekkie pancakes. What’s even better, you can make them carefree in any Indian home as they are eggless and preservative-free. INR 199. thebakersdozen.in

Super Fluffy Pancake Mix from The Baker’s Dozen

