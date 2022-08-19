World Photography Day: Olympic Medallist Gagan Narang on 'shooting' the tiger!

This World Photography Day (August 19), we talk to one of the finest shooters India has ever produced as he enjoys his new-found love for tiger photography. When he is not doing target practice, Olympic Medallist Gagan Narang is looking into the eyes of a Royal Bengal! Winner of 10 CWG medals and five Asiad medals, the Chennai-born sportsman talks about his favourite hobby — photographing the big cat. An exclusive:

Olympic Medallist Gagan Narang

What was your first tiger spotting experience like?

I went to Kanha (Tiger Reserve) for the first time in 2015. I had heard stories that once you look into the eyes of the tiger, you get mesmerised. I didn’t believe them until I saw my first tiger. When I didn’t spot a tiger after three safaris, I almost booked my return flight. At that point of time, the Field Director of the park, Jasbir Singh Chauhan asked me to stay back for another day. The next afternoon in the safari, we were casually talking and suddenly, I saw a tiger sitting in the river that we were crossing. And I go, ‘Tiger… tiger… stop… stop.’ It was adrenaline rushing in my veins. Only the head of the tiger was seen. The rest of the body was under water. That picture still comes to my mind. I forgot I even had my camera. ‘Photo keecho’, Jasbir said. So, I picked up the camera and shot a picture of the tiger. I think I have 300 pictures with the same frame. In the jungle, you disconnect to connect. Ever since, whenever I had a busy competition, I would look forward to go to the jungle and recharging my soul.

Tiger with a cub, shot by Gagan Narang

What is a life lesson that one can learn from a tiger?

One thing that you learn especially from a female tiger is that it’s all about the family. Especially, the bond between the mother and her cub. You know how they say — never disturb a mother with her kids. Because she is the most unpredictable animal on earth! The other lesson you learn from a tiger is to, ‘keep your mind sharper than your teeth.’ And, of course, no better than a tiger to teach you to study your surroundings and adapt to change.

What is one tiger spotting experience that you couldn’t capture on camera?

They say, a tiger has seen you more number of times than you have seen it. You can only see it when it wants you to see it. I have seen around 40 tigers. But, I still haven’t seen enough. A few rare moments like tigers fighting or cubs suckling are moments of a lifetime. These are things that still elude, but I guess it takes a lifetime for a lot of people to see, although, some people see it on the first go. It depends on the amount of time you spend in the wild and luck plays a major role.

Pic credit: Gagan Narang

Will you be able to recognise a particular tiger if you see it again?

Just like we have fingerprints, tigers have unique stripes. Usually, the forest department identifies them by their numbers. But the guides and the tourists associate them with names. For example, you must have heard of the very famous tiger, Machli. She had something that looked like a fish mark on her. These names are usually associated with tigers to help recognise them by a common man which is a practice not to be encouraged as its too much attachment to a wild animal. Being in the presence of a tiger is the best trigger for ‘fight or flight’ response.

So, how should one stay calm when they spot a tiger?

People have misconceptions. I have seen a lot of people who are very scared asking, “Do you go in covered jeeps? What if the tiger attacks?” And then there are myths where they think a tiger is just a house cat. Both are extreme views. Actually, the tiger doesn’t interfere. Man as a species is not in their food chain. But, when you enter someone’s house, you should be aware of the consequences. It’s a wild animal. It’s not a house cat or a pet. You have to let it be in that environment, the way it is, and respect and admire what nature has to offer.

Do you look forward to adding an award in wildlife photography to your collection of sporting awards?

I still consider myself a novice in this field. I feel that somewhere you stop enjoying the main purpose if you chase an award. I never started shooting (sport) thinking I have to get an award. I did it because I loved what I did and the award was the end result, a culmination of the effort. My thought process has always been on doing something that I enjoy. If it leads to an award or some kind of recognition, it’s always good but that’s not the main motive. I would like to do some good, unique work which would spread more awareness about a particular species. It could be polar bears.

What is your message to young Indians on the topic of wildlife conservation?

I always tell the kids (in my academy) that a champion always hangs in there one second longer when everyone else quits. In photography too, sometimes that five minutes longer spent on researching about the animal, can get you that elusive shot. And when you compare it to sport, that can only happen when you are passionate. Otherwise, you will quit before you win. The love that I found for wildlife, I want other people also to be able to discover. Only then, will they be able to respect and conserve it. My goal is to get more people addicted to going to the jungle.