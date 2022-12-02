Here's everything you need to know about health benefits of nutmeg

Nutmeg is a super spice that’s been used across several civilizations for ages and apart from its culinary benefits, it is also known for its medicinal properties. This powerful spice has antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, anti-bacterial, anti-microbial, pain relieving, nerve-calming properties which makes it very beneficial for individuals taking it daily. Apart from the above properties, it is super rich in magnesium, manganese, calcium, potassium, copper, vitamin B1, and Vitamin B6 which are important minerals and vitamins required for several bodily functions.

As mentioned, nutmeg has fantastic pain relieving properties. One can mix three to four drops of nutmeg essential oil with a tbsp or two of carrier oil like sesame oil or coconut oil and apply on the pain areas to get relief from muscle soreness. Since this is a natural remedy, it will take some time to work on body, but I have noticed its immense benefits on several of my clients who were suffering from pain and aches. Also, due to its anti-inflammatory nature, it reduces inflammation in various parts of the body and this becomes a natural pain killer for muscles, joints, and swelling.

A majority of Indian spices are great when it comes to healing digestive ailments and nutmeg isn’t far behind. Adding a dash of nutmeg powder in the food helps to stimulate the digestive enzymes which works on proper digestion and absorption of food and this prevents bloating, constipation and other issues related to the gut. It works as a prebiotic, that means the food for your good bacteria or probiotics and we all know that probiotics help in improving gut health by washing off the bad bacteria and stabilising gut health. Its anti-inflammatory properties work wonders to reduce inflammation from the gut lining, but use it wisely and as per your body’s response.

Nutmeg comes under the category of an adaptogen and research also shows that it has neuroprotective properties, both of which work with the brain and nerve function. It can work both ways by stimulating or by acting as a sedative (by relaxing the nerves) wherever required.

Around the wedding season, we all know that many get anxious on their big day and nutmeg can come to your rescue. You can add just a pinch of one fourth teaspoon of nutmeg powder in warm water or warm organic A2 milk or warm almond milk and take it any time of the day, preferably night because this will also have a sleep inducing effect. Once you sleep well, your mind feels relaxed and stress levels start coming under control. Given this property plus the antioxidant and anti-inflammatory benefits, nutmeg works on reducing stress at a cellular level and is great for people who are anxious, suffer from depression related issues, etc. One more bonus is that nutmeg is one of the aphrodisiac foods; which means it is one of the ingredients that stimulate sexual desire and increases pleasure performance. Two pinches of nutmeg when mixed with honey and warm milk and consumed will improve the libido.

Even though it is good for your health, do not take more of nutmeg powder because it may cause heart palpitations. It’s better to use less than ¼ th of tsp per day to get maximum benefits. This spice has so many medicinal values, so let’s start going back to the roots and using nature for its healing properties.