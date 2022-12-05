Let your heels heal

I usually come across the most stunning women—perfectly done make-up, not a hair out of place, conscientious about their bags and clothes coordination. However, many times, once you look at their feet, they are nothing less than a disaster.

For the past two decades of my life, I have tried to make people understand that skin and hair care is not a bi-monthly ritual. In fact, it is self-discipline, and it is important to nurture and nourish your body regularly.

The neglected areas of the body are many, but our feet usually bear the burden of our daily lives—from the moment we wake up to the time we sleep.

Just as we need to keep our face and hair well-nourished, we also need to keep our feet moisturised.

A pedicure twice a month is a must, especially if you are mostly wearing open sandals. Dead skin build-up and dryness can lead to cracked heels. So, it is essential to work on your feet as soon as the skin starts hardening.

Try this foot soak daily to soften the skin on your heels.

Ingredients:

Warm soapy water: 1tub

Seed oil: 100ml

Marbles: A handful

Full-fat milk: 500ml

Rose petals: A handful

Fresh margosa/neem leaves: A handful

Geranium oil: 5 drops

Sandalwood oil: 5 drops

Wheatgerm oil: 2tsp

Soak your feet in this water for about 20 minutes and then pat dry. Use a pumice stone to dislodge any dead skin that you see on the heels.

Make a sea salt and oatmeal scrub.

Ingredients:

Oatmeal: 1 cup

Almond oil: 100ml

Sea salt: 100g

Honey: 100g

Rice powder: 100g

Juniper oil: 10 drops

Peppermint oil: 10 drops

Mix all the ingredients well and store them in an airtight jar.

One must use a loofah and scrub on the feet daily.

Not only does this help dislodge dirt and grime but it also softens dead skin and makes the skin smoother and crack-free.

You can also oil your feet at night with the following mixture.

Ingredients:

Castor oil: 2tsp

Olive oil: 2tsp

Almond oil: 2tsp

Wash your feet with oatmeal and salt scrub. Then use a pumice stone gently on the feet. Later massage these oils on your feet at night. Smear Vaseline into the cracks of your feet. Your heels are precious and it is important to care for them as you care for your teeth. Just spending five minutes a day will go a long way!

The columnist is a beauty and nature care expert

