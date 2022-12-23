Make Christmas celebrations luxurious with buffets, staycations and hampers from ITC Sonar and ITC Royal Bengal

ITC Sonar and ITC Royal Bengal never fail to mesmerise with their sheer extravagance when it comes to hospitality and culinary delights. While the city is just wrapping with the last moment preparations for Christmas, it is quite unlikely the ITC properties will be left behind when it comes to taking the Yuletide spirit a notch higher. City epicureans can look forward to the Chef’s signature dishes with a lavish spread that celebrates good cheer.

Gastronomic celebrations will kick off at the properties right from the eve of Christmas on 24th, and continue up till 25th with a fabulous buffet spread accompanied by live entertainment arrangements at Grand Market Pavillion. The festive delicacies include Roasted Ball Turkey with Orange Ginger Sauce, Pork Leg with apple and cinnamon sauce, Yule Log, Christmas Pudding, Mince Pie, Kuglehopf and gateaux to name a few.

The premium Italian hub Ottimo Cucina Italiana has delved into the magical world of mushrooms as a part of the holiday season. This festival captures the organic and vibrant culinary spirit of Italy and will go on till the end of the month.

Eden Pavilion at ITC Sonar on the other hand has curated a lavish spread that complements the cool weather and Christmas spirit of the city. Moving on to Christmas Day, you may start the celebrations with a host of irresistible offerings and a buffet brunch at Eden Pavilion.

The day will also witness Pan Asian at ITC Sonar arrange for a culinary journey of East Asian flavours while the newest addition Avartana will keep pushing boundaries of haute cuisine through contemporary expressions, and deconstructed elements of Southern Classics.

If you are looking beyond culinary delights, and have premium Christmas gifting in your mind we suggest you to take a look at their delightful gift hampers that can be curated as per your choice, from their ala carte offerings. Nutmeg by ITC Hotels has laid out signature gifting options caringly selected and mindfully prepared to make the festivities even more joyous. You can also download the ITC Hotels App to place an order from the comfort of your home.

For an all-encompassing experience, settle for a special luxury getaway within the peripheries of the city with a tailored holiday season staycation package. The package includes accommodation and breakfast. Indulge in a luxurious stay, a romantic dinner and a rejuvenating spa experience that will surely make your holiday celebrations all the more worthwhile.

Rs. 1999 onwards