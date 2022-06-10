Check out these new sunscreens to treat your skin issues this summer 

Using sunscreen is the most critical skincare routine to fight the damage from UV light and Blue light. But are you struggling with the best suitable sunscreen for yourself? No worries! We have got you covered. Here’s our best pick of sunscreens for this summer.

Photo Protect Sunscreen Gel 40spf, PA+++

Sun protection for all skin types – Kosmoderma’s PhotoProtect Spf 40 PA+++ with UVA/UVB protection & Blue light Protection is a light and easy-to-use formula for daily use. The sunscreen covers a broad spectrum of skin issues caused due to harmful sunlight exposure.

The non-comedogenic nature of this product makes it highly suitable for all skin types. With a built-in Vitamin C antioxidant, this sunscreen allows your skin time to heal and your immune system the chance to repair free radical damage.

Price: Rs 850

kosmoderma.com

Sunscreen spray

As water is to the body, sunblock is to the skin. To make it more easy and convenient, Swiss Beauty has launched an on-the-go sunscreen spray that can be used within seconds, just spray it onto your face and get a new protective shield for your skin. Infused with fruity goodness, this non-greasy sun block is super light and promises to keep your skin feeling moisturized throughout the day.

Price: Rs 349

swissbeauty.in

Sun Turn +

This high-performance natural sun block by Ayouthveda is made with micronized zinc and advanced UV filters is made to feel light on skin. The non-greasy, water-resistant formula is enriched with skin protecting herbal extracts of cranberry, calendula, grape seed and nourishing oils, providing long lasting photo protection with anti-tan properties. This sulphate and paraben free Ayouthveda Sunturn + with SPF 50, claims to not leave any white cast and promises to protect your skin as well as calms down redness and irritation.

Price: Rs 599

ayouthveda.com

Sunscreen Mist for men

This easy-to-use sunscreen mist by The Man Company is scientifically designed with blue light technology to keep you protected from UV rays and digital radiation-induced damage. The mist promises to work perfectly for indoor and outdoor settings. On applying, the mist delivers a water-resistant matte effect with no white cast and a non-patchy texture. It acts as a shield that makes UV radiations bounce back, keeping your skin harm-free. Just shake, spray and stay sun-safe!

Price: Rs 399

themancompany.com

Camu Camu Sunscreen SPF40

Shield your skin from the UV rays in the scorching heat with Skinella’s Camu Camu sunscreen. This exotic fruit from the Amazon rain forests, when combined with SPF 40, acts as a powerful antioxidant and helps in keeping your skin healthy. The lightweight and non-greasy sunscreen gets absorbed quickly and promises to give a fresh glow to your skin.

Price: Rs 350

amazon.in