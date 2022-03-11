Beauty and wellness: Here are the five products the promise to give you a gorgeous skin and noourished hair

Lip glow

If you are someone who multitasks and is looking for a quick touch up, then this Love Earth multipot, Be The Change variant is exactly what you need when you want to look your best. The product comes with a chocolate vanilla fragrance. This lip tint is made with natural ingredients that promise to give you nutritive benefits.This particular variant has the richness of Jojoba oil. It comes packed with the most amazing moisturising, antibacterial, and antioxidant properties of all. `299. loveearth.in

Glass beauty

This Glutathione Skin Toning Facewash by Derma Totale offers the combined benefits of cleansing and toning alongside other benefits. It combines the best of scientifically-backed and proven ingredients and limits the melanin production of the skin. The product also promises to reverse the dark melanin pigments turning to light pigments and reduces melanocytes that produce melanin. This unisex product works on all age groups and all skin types. `765. dermatotale.com

Silky smooth

These Hair Fall Control Booster Oil Shots are a comprehensive solution for stronger hair and scalp. This natural oil gives you the essential dose of nutrition required to strengthen the scalp and prevent breakage. The product promises to be 100 per cent natural scalp oil with onion, coffee and basil for weak, undernourished scalp. `795. brillare.co.in

Intimate care

Odour-free armpits are no more a myth with Plum BodyLovin’s De-odorizing’ Pit Cream. Enriched with Kaolin, Green Tea Oil, Ocean-Derived Minerals and Cocoa Butter, the cream promises to nourish the skin and neutralise the odour-causing bacteria and detoxify the skin for over 12 hours with no white cast, or toxic build-up. Curated in two freshly whipped variants, Vanilla Vibes and Hawaiian Rumba, the

formulation is free of nasties — aluminum, sulfates, parabens, phthalates and silicones.

`568. plumgoodness.com

Young skin

If you are looking for that perfect serum that can give you beautiful, healthy and spotless skin, then Purple Hyaluronic Plump and Shine Serum is an ideal choice. The product claims to hydrate the skin and blurs the signs of ageing like fine lines and wrinkles leaving behind plump, radiant, younger looking skin. `449. purplle.com