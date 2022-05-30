From alfresco dining to tropical themes, here’s all you need to know before planning your summer wedding

Are you planning for a summer wedding but not sure how to make it exciting while you and your guests still find ways to beat the scorching heat and look your best? We have some tips. Your guests will be dealing with extreme heat, especially if the wedding is planned during the daytime. Taking this into account, you must build your wedding décor and other activities to make it as comfortable as possible for them. Ventilation matters as much as marriage decoration for summer weddings, so these are some essential things to remember before planning a summer wedding.

If you are looking for some refreshing and unique outdoor décor ideas in the summer, we have got your back! Syed Kashif Ulla of Melting Flowers throws light on some decor ideas that will help you lighten the vibe for your wedding this season.

Colours and more colours...

Bright colours are what define the mood when it comes to wedding decor for the summer season. From bright reds to sunny yellows and bold purples, it’s the season to experiment and go all out. You will have to ditch darker shades or more colourful themes. Pastel undertones and minimal wedding decorations are perfect for an outdoor summer wedding.

Go for alfresco dining

Depending on where you are, a summer wedding means humid weather outdoors. Instead of packing it all in a closed venue, you can set up a nice feast outside for your wedding reception. This also gives your guests a lot of space to move around.

Make sure you decide the timing of your ceremony carefully so you can have your wedding reception just before the sun gets too bright. Dining in the sunshine can be fun if you pick out the right decor around you. Go for light pastel colours, because glaring colours may make you feel the humidity even more than it actually is. Jute backs for chairs, simple overhead decor with strings and upside-down jute lanterns will look great. You can place small flowers in a vase to give each table a fresh look. Remember, minimal is a great look for summer weddings. You don't want to go over the top.

Tropical vibes

If you don't want to keep it summery, but not let go of the bright hues, tropical wedding decor themes are the perfect choice for you. Why not dedicate your summer wedding to a completely tropical setup? Beach weddings are lovely and provide a natural backdrop. You can experiment with various shades of pink, orange and green, especially with your flower decoration for the wedding.

Ombre gradients

If you can't settle on one colour palette for your wedding, great news: you don't have to! We are obsessed with how good multiple colours look in an ombre gradient. Instead of trying to mix and match multiple bold colours, you can create a mixture of two or three colours.

A statement ombre gradient such as a floral arch of pink, peach and white ombre gradients is the best way to welcome your guests to the wedding! This soothing decor piece sets a soothing vibe to your wedding.

Summer weddings call for experiments and a creative flow of décor ideas, so think outside the box.

Picture courtesy : Melting Flowers