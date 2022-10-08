Indian wellness brand Nua’s science-backed beauty products are formulated to help women fight skin issues caused by periods

Periods are a difficult phase for most women. Anything that soothes the pain is a god-sent remedy. From chocolates to hot water bags and pills, women keep their periods kit ready anytime they may need it during menstruation. It is also the time when our skin goes for a toss and needs proper care dealing with acne, pimples and dark circles. Nua, a wellness brand, is investing deeply in technology to make wellness uncomplicated as well as more accessible. Along with its organic sanitary pads and cramp comfort, the brand has ventured into beauty products that promise to fight against acne, greasy skin and blackheads during periods and otherwise.

The lightweight science-backed products are formulated to specifically manage oily skin while also addressing the other underlying changes to the skin’s hydration, elasticity, and sensitivity levels that are caused by changing hormone levels. We tried their set of four well-balanced skincare products which are crafted with clinically-proven ingredients to control excess releasing of oil and acne as well as enhance skin health throughout the month. The pore cleansing face wash is packed with salicylic acid, prebiotics and hyaluronic acid. The pH-balanced foaming face wash removes excess oil without drying out the skin and helps improve skin health by balancing the skin microbiome. We recommend doing a patch test even if you don’t have sensitive skin. The oil-free moisturiser is lightweight and gets absorbed into the skin quickly. The niacinamide in the product controls oil production. This did create a little bit of burning on the skin which continued for some time, however, it didn’t bring any patch or harm to the face the next day.

The detoxifying clay mask which is mineral-rich and packed with salicylic acid and promises to exfoliate the skin without irritation had our faces burning for some time and we removed it within seven minutes. (patch test recommended). However, the glow after removing the mask was wonderful and it stayed for at least 36 hours. It is formulated with kaolin clay and activated charcoal that removes excess oils and supports skin health by purifying the skin deeply.

We loved their acne healing patch, for small unwanted acne was literally gone after we applied one patch and left that for a night. There was no burning post applying the patch nor was there a scar. We recommend the products for those who have oily skin.

