Gift your pooches a stress-free Diwali with these products

Fur babies are scared of loud noises and they tend to curl up under your couch or bed when anxious or scared

Diwali can be a stressful time for your furry babies at home and those on the streets because of the loud noises and flashing lights. “To keep them calm and comfortable here are things that we can do and avoid doing,” says Karan Gupta, founder of Goofy Tails, a nutrition-focussed pet product company. This year, let’s celebrate responsibly keeping our four-legged companions in mind. Here is what we can do-

What to do:

Change the timing of evening walks to earlier than usual. Since it's evening time, most people are out burning firecrackers, which can be stressful for your pet.

Feed your dog their food earlier than usual. Also, make sure he has a cosy room with closed windows.

You know your pets better than anyone, and if at any time you feel they are intolerable, talk to your vet about medications containing melatonin. Melatonin helps control anxiety in dogs.

Play soft music in the room or use lavender essential oil to calm your pet. Continue to look for abnormal behaviour. Cats like to be scratched around because it can calm their anxiety.

Look for signs of stress in dogs such as excessive barking, panting, yawning, or constant approaching.

You can also invest in earmuffs to reduce the loud noise of the celebrations.

What not to do:

Even if you have guests at home in the evening, do not leave your pet unattended, as loud noises and being locked in a room can be nerve-wracking for them.

Don't pressure your dog to accompany you to the balcony or garden for fireworks.

They may try to seek comfort by sitting under the table near you. Do not attempt to move them until they feel it is safe for them to do so.

Do not leave your pet alone for too long, and do not forget to check on them from time to time.

If you want to give them the best of the comforts on the festive days, invest in some accessories and oils to keep them calm and relaxed.

Ear muffs

Ear muffs

Loud noises during the festive season can make our pets disoriented and extremely anxious. Make them wear comfortable noise-cancelling dog ear muffs as they can help minimise the sounds and calm your furry one.

Price: Rs 249

On www.headsupfortails.com

Organic paw balm

Organic paw balm

Their little paws are constantly touching the ground that is heated with crackers thus making them prone to drying, cracking and heating. The blend of moisturising butter and oils heals and moisturises the pads, and the fresh beeswax seals in all the love and moisture, forming a protective barrier to prevent further damage.

Price: Rs 144

On www.kindlife.in

Yakies

Yakies

Give your dog a healthy chew to gnaw on. Chewing helps dogs release pent-up stress inside their body and also keeps them busy during stressful times.

Price: Rs 119

On www.headsupfortails.com

Hemp seed oil

Hemp seed oil

A few drops of this oil have powerful anti-inflammatory properties and can work against anxiety or calm your pet. The less anxious it is, the better.

Price: Rs 200

On www.wiggles.in

Snuffle mat

Snuffle Mat

An engaging snuffle mat can provide a fun distraction for your pet when you have guests over. It also works wonderfully well when they’re excited and running around.

Price: Rs 1,499

On www.headsupfortails.com

Barkstix hemp and chicken

Barkstix hemp and chicken

This doggo treat can also help calm down your pooch. Play with him, spend as much time as possible and let him indulge in his favourite treats!

Price: Rs 195

On www.wiggles.in

We cannot control people or stop them from bursting crackers. Rather what we can do is train our buddies before the festive season to make them suffer less. Ask their trainer to train them to keep calm even during loud sounds. To be honest, nothing is impossible if your furry babies are trained well.