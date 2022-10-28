Five lip balms to add to your skincare regimen this winter 

From moisturising and adding colour to healing winter cracks and offering a base for your lipsticks, here is a curated list of lip balms that you can add to your skincare regimen this season.

Chocolate decadence

Deyga Organics has come up with a luscious flavour for your lips. Promising that their Chocolate Lip Balm ensures moist, tender and delicious lips, it sounds ideal for those prone to dry and chapped lips. Expect a subtle shine and it also has healing qualities for those cuts caused by dry skin. At INR 290.

High notes

The Mojito flavour by Sugar is part of a Tipsy Lips series of cocktail inspired lip balms. With indications of freshness of lemon and mint in this one, the series also promises seven different flavours that include the likes of LIIT and Pina Colada! Though the balm is colourless, the vibe seems like the party never stops and is infused with ingredients like Vitamin E, jojoba oil, shea butter, and SPF. At INR 199.

Caffeine fix

Founded by Chennai-based Naina Chandani, Shuddhi products are known for natural and safe ingredients. This Coffee Lip Balm boasts African Shea Butter and Cocoa Butter in the mix to help repair, nourish and protect dry lips. Ingredients also include almond oil and olive oil, making these lip balms perfect to treat chapped lips. At INR 250.

Juicy kiwi

Under the FabIndia banner we have Fabessentials’ Dew Kiwi Lip Butter that seems to offer nourishment just like the fruit flavour it boasts of. Suitable for both summer and winter season, this lip butter offers gentle exfoliation and can be used to soften your cuticles also. Expect an exotic Kiwi edible flavour that is rich in beeswax, sunflower oil, shea butter, leaving the lips well hydrated and soft. At INR 195.

Barely there

Part of Bobbi Brown’s extra tint lip balms, we picked the Bare Pink as a great option for that natural look. Infused with six botanical oils, that includes olive, jojoba, and avocado — these tinted lip treatment promise colour, care, and comfortable hydration. And what’s more, the intense hydration may also plump up your lips. At INR 2,750.