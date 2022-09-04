Here are five unusual, last-minute gifting ideas for this Teacher's Day

Bored of gifting fine pens and luxury notebooks to teachers? We have curated a list of five unusual gifting options ahead of Teacher's Day so that you can stay ahead of the crowd and wish your teachers in style!

Retro Book Stand

Have you ever had one of those teachers who was always known for their love for cinema and ended up recommending the best films you have watched so far? The Retro Book Stand by Nestasia makes for a perfect gifting option for such people. Bookends anyway make for a great useful-yet-aesthetic gift. Particularly, in this piece, the blend of earthy shades with gold and silver gives the bookend a classy, vintage look. Made of resin, its sturdy build also helps it support several heavy books.

₹2,690. Available on Nestasia

Retro book stand from Nestasia

Mizudashi Cold Brew Coffee Pot

Ask any coffee enthusiast and they will tell you that cold brew is the latest trend these days. According to experts, this trend will stick around for a while. Take this chance to surprise your teacher with the Mizudashi Cold Brew Coffee Pot – an essential piece of equipment for those who need the kick of caffeine all year round! What makes this a clever choice for gifting is its sleek design and colour.

₹1,800. Available on Blue Tokai Coffee

Mizudashi Cold Brew Coffee Pot

Laser Engraved Photo Frame

Want to frame the photograph that captured a nostalgic moment between you and your favourite teacher? Gone are the days of photo frames. Gift your teacher a personalised laser-engraved wooden photo frame by ClawCrafts. Because of its precision, the engravings look very detailed. The light hue and fine grain of the wooden base also make it environment-friendly.

₹1,549. Available on ClawCrafts

Laser engraved photo frame

Magnetic Planter (Hydroponic)

If your teacher is not just environment-conscious for the sake of it but literally places an indoor plant at every corner possible – then this is the perfect fit for their gift. The planter being hydroponic, ensures it is easy to clean. And the popping colours of the planters make its surroundings vibrant.

₹2,000. Available on Lazy Gardener

Magnetic planter (hydroponic)

Daak Fridge Magnet

We have saved this for the last because there cannot be a more poetic gift for Teacher's Day! The Daak Fridge Magnets come in a number of variants – some carrying poems by Amrita Pritam while some carry paintings by Hiroshi Yoshida. Be it an art enthusiast or a poetry lover, these fridge magnets can appeal to anyone interested in South-Asian culture.

₹270. Available on Daakvaak

Daak fridge magnet

prattusa@newindianexpress.com

@MallikPrattusa